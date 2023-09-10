Emotional support OnlyFans model claims Ukraine tried to have her smuggle weapons

An OnlyFans and Instagram model has offered her services as an “emotional support stripper” to Ukrainian soldiers after being asked to smuggle weapons by the country at war with Russia.

Fan-Pei Koung, 33, launched her OnlyFans in July after having grown her Instagram to about 53K where she models risqué clothing as a “free agent.”

Koung first launched her OnlyFans page to raise money for her humanitarian work in the Ukraine, but she is also providing more than just monetary services, as she has recently promoted herself as an “emotional support stripper” for soldiers in the Ukraine.

Though she’s built her platform to essentially become a self-proclaimed escort, Koung also has strong ties to Ukraine, saying that she’ll “die” for the country that’s been at war with Russia for over a year, despite them asking her to allegedly smuggle weapons for them.

OnlyFans model claims Ukrainians are “bullying her into silence”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two have been at war since 2014, however, the 2022 invasion re-sparked their devastating feud that has claimed the lives of thousands on each side.

Though the war was initiated over a year ago, OnlyFans and Instagram model, Koung, launched her OnlyFans page in July to raise money for Ukraine, as she offers free content exclusively to Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers.

Not only that, but Koung also acts as an emotional support escort to soldiers who ‘need’ her, as she stated on Instagram, “I’m the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer, and will probably put out.”

However, in her most recent endeavors, she claimed that the mafia asked her to smuggle arms across borders, saying, “The mafia asked me to smuggle arms for them. I asked how much? The Ukrainian psych doctor stood over me with his team and made me handwrite a letter swearing that I will never say anything bad that happened.”

Koung continued to explain that the ‘control’ of it all reminded her of her own family, saying, “Just like my mom used to — Ukrainians are bullying me into silence.”

Koung also posted to IG, a question asking her followers, “Why did I have so much sex in Ukraine?” To which she answered herself, saying, “When people are hurting, some volunteers think, ‘They need help. They need stuff.’ While I think, ‘This person needs love and to get laid.’ I also might be projecting.”

It is unknown just how many soldiers Koung has offered her “emotional support” to, however, she continues to promote her services online. Koung has also not commented on the amount of OnlyFans money she has been able to raise for her beloved country, Ukraine.