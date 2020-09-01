Emma Chamberlain & James Charles finally collab after Sister Squad hiatus

YouTube stars Emma Chamberlain and James Charles have finally collaborated again, nearly a year after the unofficial “Sister Squad” went quiet — and fans are hopeful this means the group will make its long-awaited comeback.

It seems like every social media outlet has its own content collaborative: just take a look at the Hype House or Team 10, for example, which brought together some of YouTube and TikTok’s biggest stars under a single roof.

While not exactly like those two organizations, the “Sister Squad” had its own unique take on teaming up top-tier influencers, with best friends and YouTubers James Charles, Emma Chamberlain and the Dolan Twins becoming an unofficial YouTube group among themselves.

Dubbed the “Sister Squad” by fans, taking after James Charles’ own nickname for his viewers, the four content creators often appeared in each other’s videos and claimed to be thick as thieves — until things suddenly went quiet among the group around early 2019.

This apparent breakup occurred a few months after James Charles’ viral scandal in May, after former mentor Tati Westbrook accused him of a slew of wrongdoings (including promoting a rival vitamin brand).

Nearly two years later, the “Sister Squad” seems to be shaping up again, as Emma and James have appeared in a collaborative video together, where Emma picked out James' clothes for an entire week.

The two could barely keep it together as the video began, with Chamberlain humorously claiming that she was “getting emotional” as she blurted out James’ signature “Hi, sisters!” opener.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in this room again,” she admitted. “I feel really good. I missed you.”

“It’s been a really long time,” Charles continued after giving his friend a fierce hug. “Emma and I recently reconnected after I think like two years. Absolutely insane. ...a lot can happen over the course of two years. Its been really amazing just catching back up and really being in each other’s lives again.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ti3hglIhVD8

Charles went on to claim that he and Chamberlain had reconnected “in private” and are now able to catch up with each other in the public eye, further adding fuel to the fire that something occurred behind the scenes to split the squad apart.

However, neither Emma nor James spilled the beans on what actually caused the Sister Squad to split up — but who cares when you’ve got two of YouTube’s biggest superstars back in each other’s good graces?