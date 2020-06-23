Emma Chamberlain addresses backlash over allegedly racist photos

Emma Chamberlain is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, boasting over 9 million subscribers on the platform for her humorous videos — but the popular entertainer is now being called out over a photo many critics deemed as racist.

Chamberlain isn’t known for being problematic, and is most widely hailed for both the relatable content she films for her YouTube channel and her open, honest personality.

Despite these traits, the YouTuber became the subject of outrage in late June, after she posted a photo to Instagram that showed her pulling the skin back from her eyes in what some claimed to be an attempt in mocking Asian people.

“Luv, this pose is super racist and is literally the slant eyes gesture that little white kids used to bully me with,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Delete this.”

@emmachamberlain luv this pose is super racist and is literally the slant eyes gesture that little white kids used to bully me with ... delete this pic.twitter.com/ExY5iR2SM8 — ACAB • BLM (@EmmaKent10) June 19, 2020

“Not miss Emma Chamberlain posting a racist pic mocking Asians’ slanted eyes,” another commented. “Regardless of if it was intentional or not, girly should’ve known better. Especially right now to have thought that was okay, because the insensitivity shows through.”

not miss emma chamberlain posting a racist pic mocking asians slanted eyes & regardless of if it was intentional or not girly should’ve known better esp rn to have thought that was okay bc the insensitivity shows thru — 𝐣𝐞𝐧|bIm (@canyonorchid) June 20, 2020

Chamberlain has since spoken out about the photo, which has since been deleted from her Instagram in wake of fan backlash.

“It’s come to my attention that some thought I was posing in an insensitive way in my recent Instagram post,” she explained in a Tweet. “That was NOT my intention at all and I’m so sorry to those who were hurt by it. I love and appreciate you so much.”

its come to my attention that some thought i was posing in an insensitive way in my recent instagram post. that was NOT my intention at all and im so sorry to those who were hurt by it. i love and appreciate you all so much — emma (@emmachamberlain) June 21, 2020

This isn’t the only incident she’s come under fire for as of late: Another video of Chamberlain’s has also come under scrutiny, which shows the star wearing foundation that appears to be a few shades far too dark for her skin tone.

The star clarified in a Twitter post that the screenshot was taken from an older video where she used dollar store products to do her makeup, and claimed she removed the upload some time ago after being called out by fans.

“I grabbed the wrong shade by accident and didn’t realize the shade was incorrect until I was already putting it on,” she clarified. “...I am learning and growing every day, and I apologize.”

Despite her explanation, some critics aren’t satisfied with her response to the scandals, and continue to call out the YouTuber in wake of her separate replies over two instances that have blown up across social media.