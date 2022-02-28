Emiru stuns Twitch with insane ‘DDR’ streak: “It hurts too much”

OTK star Emiru took Twitch by storm after going all-out on Stepmania, tiring out the streamer, and igniting viewers after she went ballistic in the game.

As one of the newest OTK members, Emiru’s fans might not be familiar with her prowess on the dance pad that rocked Dance Dance Revolution machines across arcades. But the Twitch personality is highly adept in the game and stunned viewers throughout her Stepmania Sunday stream.

Throughout the stream, Emiru invited fellow streamers and friends like HaChubby and Alinity to step onto the stage but it was clear who the seasoned player was among the crowd.

Twitch chat was going wild throughout the stream as the broadcasters took on song after the next with arrows inputs spamming the screen.

About an hour into the stream, though, Emiru went Plus-Ultra during ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ during which she racked up a few combos that took it all out of her.

Halfway through the song, HaChubby had to tap in for Emiru but there was no way any of them were going to make it through the marathon dance selection.

They eventually cut the song halfway but to the OTK streamer’s credit, she had been doing consecutive songs with only one break up to that point.

For fans of the DDR streams, Emiru is on a mission to get her friends into the game and plans to revive Stepmania Sundays into her routine.

As the streamers dance off the rust, they’re bound to get even better on the DDR step-stage which could be game-changing for Emiru’s weekend streams.