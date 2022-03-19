Emiru stunned after IWillDominate League compliment completely backfires

OTK streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk was hosting a League of Legends tournament when she tried to offer event commentator Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera a compliment which ended up completely backfiring on her.

On March 18, streamer organization One True King hosted a League of Legends tournament with its newest member Emiru at the helm. Tons of star streamers participated in the event including the likes of xQc, Mizkif, Sodapoppin, Sykkuno, and others.

For the event, OTK landed a few of League’s most popular commentators to provide play-by-play commentary over the games, including The Jungle host IWDominate.

When Emiru attempted to compliment him for his skills on the mic and his standing in the League community, Dom turned the compliment on its head.

Emiru’s failed compliment to IWDominate

In between matches of the event on March 18, Emiru was chatting with IWDominate and fellow commentator Sanchovies.

Emiru commended Rivera: “You are one of the faces of League for me. You just represent what a League player is, what they should be, I think.”

Without missing a beat, the 31-year-old streamer responded: “Wow, that’s the worst thing anyone’s ever said to me.” IWDominate continued: “My teammates tell me to end my life and that’s even nicer than what you just said.”

The trio of hosts cracked up at Rivera rejecting Emiru’s attempted compliment. League players, in general, don’t have the best track record as the game has been known for having a toxic player base.

Although it was a compliment meant in good faith, IWDominate turned it into one of the funnier moments of the night.