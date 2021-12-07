Emiru opens up on “mental issues” after Twitch fans raise concerns over symptoms

Rising Twitch star Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk has opened up on her mental issues ⁠— or lack thereof ⁠— after her growing fanbase repetitively raised concerns over the star’s collectibles hoarding and other “concerning symptoms.”

Emiru has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of Twitch in recent months, with the Cloud9 streamer storming out of the cosplay fandom into mainstream popularity.

With that popularity has come more eyes on her life.

For Emiru, that has meant more Twitch fans tuning in to every single one of her streams, following her every move, and analyzing every little detail. That extra scrutiny has led viewers to make a huge claim: the 23-year-old is struggling with “mental issues,” with many of the symptoms allegedly unmissable.

The Cloud9 star has since opened up on those fan claims, denying she has any “mental issues” due to the fact she collects toys and is raising multiple pets.

On December 7, the rising Twitch star was asked, point-blank, if she was struggling with problems to do with hoarding and mental issues, due to having “symptoms.”

“So, I know I seemed like I kind of might have some mental issues, when I first started getting noticed on Twitch, just a little,” she replied. “People noticed that I have like 60 Kirbies and ten rabbits. So sometimes, yes, these patterns you’re seeing do emerge, but they don’t necessarily have any correlation.”

“So no, you don’t have to worry,” Emiru added.

Funnily enough, the Cloud9 star actually leaned into the questioning on CodeMiko’s streaming podcast recently. When she was asked how she can manage to play the same games constantly, she claimed it was “mental illness.”

The 23-year-old’s growing Twitch fanbase need not worry though; apart from a few jokes here or there, Emiru insists she is “more than okay” despite symptoms.

The 23-year-old may not be struggling with “mental issues” like many of her new Twitch viewers claim, but she has faced several hurdles in the past few years.

The biggest, which Emiru opened up about in late October, was the difficulty she had collaborating with other Twitch stars. The Cloud9 personality says she knew teaming up with others would be one way to make her “dreams come true” for streaming, but couldn’t find a way to make it work.

“I remember laying in bed thinking, ‘God, no other streamers ask me to do stuff’,” the ever-rising star admitted. “I was so sad. Not even streamers smaller than me asked me to do stuff. People just literally never asked me.”

All that has now changed, of course. Emiru has sprung into Twitch’s top 100 stars and is now approaching 400k followers on the Amazon website.