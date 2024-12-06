Embarrassed Spotify users beg platform to hide Drake as their Wrapped top artist

Netizens are roasting Spotify users who had Drake as their top five artist despite mocking the Canadian rapper, with some even begging the music platform to change their 2024 Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped officially dropped on Wednesday, December 4. Among the top artists in the US were ‘No Face’ rapper Drake and ‘GNX’ artist Kendrick Lamar.

The two rappers have spent the last few months of 2024 heavily competing against each other, leading to several singles and even an album full of mic-drop lyrics about one another.

Article continues after ad

Though Lamar had the second most-streamed song in the US with ‘Not Like Us,’ his music rival Drake ranked five spots higher than him on the US’s top 10 artists for this year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Music fans, however, were embarrassed to share the results of their Wrapped on social media, as many people had Drake as one of their top five artists.

Fans’ shame stemmed from the overall consensus that Lamar won the ‘likeness’ battle between him and Drake — especially after the LA-based rapper took the stage during ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ concert to perform ‘Not Like Us’ five times in a row.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netizens troll Spotify users who have Drake as their top five artists

Those who did have Drake as one of their top five artists this year quickly took to social media to joke about contacting Spotify to redo their Wrapped so that it didn’t include the Canadian rapper.

“Who at Spotify do I need to fight to stop getting Drake as my top artist for my Spotify wrapped? Like who is he paying? Release me, man,” quipped one on X.

“Listen, I honestly think I was hacked. I am ashamed and in deep despair at this turn of events. Drizzy Drake over Hov is blasphemy. I will be pursuing legal action against Spotify to clear my good name,” joked another.

Article continues after ad

Others noted how funny it was that people slammed Drake all year, but ended up having him as their top artist.

“Me seeing Drake on everyone’s Spotify Wrapped even though they hate on him all year,” wrote one.

“Hating Drake is all fun and games until you gotta post your Spotify Wrapped,” added another.

Article continues after ad

And though some fans might like to see Drake and Lamar end their musical beef, Drake seems to have other plans. He not only slammed Lamar during a stream with xQc, but he also joined Los Pollos’ chat during his Kick stream to throw shade at Lamar and DJ Mustard. As for Lamar, he’s steadily preparing for his ‘Grand National Tour’ with SZA in 2025.