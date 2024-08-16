Elyse Myers shocks fans with new photo months after suddenly wiping social media

Internet star Elyse Myers has returned to Instagram after wiping her account clean in Spring 2024 to start an extended social media break.

Myers first went mega-viral back in 2021 with a story about her horrible first date at Taco Bell, and has followed it up with a variety of content since then.

On top of her comedic videos, Elyse was one of the biggest mental health advocates on TikTok with over 7M followers before wiping her channel clean in Spring 2024.

Article continues after ad

The exact reason behind her hiatus is unknown, but fans believe it’s due to her getting harassed in the comments of her videos. On top of that, she had just revealed her newborn son was facing major health issues.

“Taking a break from this app. I’ll see you when I see you,” reads her TikTok bio.

The comedian has maintained an upload schedule on YouTube despite her hiatus, and started using Threads in July 2024, but her Instagram and TikTok have remained empty.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That is, until August 15, 2024, when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. “hi hello I love you,” she said in the caption.

Instagram: ElyseMyers

Excited for her possible return, fans flooded the comments with their support for the content creator.

“This is like encountering a deer on a hike and if any of you guys mess this up I stg,” one user commented.

Another said: “I literally thought to myself the other day, ‘wherever Elyse is in the world right now I truly hope she’s doing well.'”

Article continues after ad

“I hope your break was healing, so many of us will love to see more content from you if you decide to share, but just know we love you through any decisions you make for your health,” a third replied.

Many are wondering if this marks Elyse’s return to Instagram, but the content creator hasn’t made her intentions clear. As of writing, her TikTok channel remains empty.