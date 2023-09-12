Elvis fans rage as tourist jumps into pool at his iconic Graceland mansion

A British tourist has sparked outrage after jumping into the pool at Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland mansion — despite signs warning fans to stay out.

Elvis Presley is one of the most prolific American stars of all time. Known for historic musical hits like ‘All Shook Up’ and ‘Hound Dog,’ Presley was also an actor who shook up society in the 50’s thanks to his hip-swinging performances that drove fans wild.

Presley continued to be an icon of American culture until his death in 1977. His unmatchable style, his many musical hits, and numerous films have rendered him an immortal celebrity who continues to shape culture thanks to works like Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Elvis.’

Elvis fans are still rockin’ far and wide, and many even travel to tour the star’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee — but one fan in particular is sparking backlash online for what they did at the mansion.

Wikimedia Commons Elvis Presley is an immortal American icon.

Tourist sparks outrage after jumping in Elvis Presley’s pool

Earlier this year, a TikToker by the name ‘nannyxmurphy1’ uploaded a video showing her hubby jumping into the pool at Elvis’s home in Graceland.

It’s hard not to notice the gate preventing tourists from entering the pool area — not to mention the sign posted on it that reads, “Restricted area, do not enter.”

The TikToker’s hubby decided to go for a plunge, anyway, much to the apparent dismay of a nearby security guard who was too far away to prevent him from diving in.

Commenters were left divided about the video, which has since racked up over 14 million views on TikTok.

“How is this funny?” one user asked. “People are so disrespectful and I hope he got arrested.”

“It’s people that do stuff like this that ruin attractions that are open to the public, and then people wonder why certain things get taken away,” another pointed out.

“Cool. Now it will be blocked off to the general public to see,” yet another said.

However, other commenters are arguing in favor of the man, with one user saying: “I think Elvis would say, ‘Finally, someone used the pool!”

“What he did was worth it,” another commenter said. “Haha, bet not many can say they took a dip in Elvis Presley’s pool!”

Murphy later posted a follow-up video showing herself and her hubby getting escorted off the premises directly after the incident, with her husband saying, “Make me famous,” and Murphy replying, “You will [be].”

She also replied to one angry commenter who hoped her partner would “get arrested.”

“No, it’s not disrespectful to jump into a pool,” she argued back. “Elvis caught someone jumping into his pool once and he never stopped him. Never got them arrested. [He] told them to stay in the pool.”

“That’s what a pool is meant for, is to jump into. …we did get escorted, because they didn’t want anyone else to get the idea to jump into it. And we weren’t banned. How is that disrespectful? By the way, we love Elvis.”

This is far from the first time a TikToker has come under fire for their actions abroad.