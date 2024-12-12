Elon Musk’s Grok AI can now explain complicated memes in seconds

The Grok AI chatbot on Twitter/X can now take any image or meme and provide a detailed description.

In 2023, Elon Musk debuted Grok, an AI chatbot used exclusively on Twitter/X. The feature is available for premium users who pay for their membership.

With continued development, the AI chatbot is now able to describe any meme or image for premium X users, no matter how complicated. Its answers, though, can be somewhat satirical, especially when used in “fun” mode, and are meant to make the user laugh. Two variations of Grok have been released since its debut, with a third version currently in the works.

In October, Musk announced the Grok initiative on X, saying the feature would “rapidly improve.” On December 10, the X owner gave further details about how Grok works.

“You can also upload any image to Grok, including memes, and it will explain what they mean,” he said.

Elon Musk intended to make Grok funny

Social media users seem to like the new AI feature, as many agreed that it was a ‘winning’ idea, adding that AI was “getting scary good.”

One X user also commented on how Grok is superior to other AI chatbots. “I love Grok and I have used about everything out there over the last 5 years,” they said.

“Guys, don’t sleep on Grok Analysis, it is really good. It can break down memes and contextual understanding. It’s freaking awesome,” wrote popular X account ‘AutismCapital’ which included Grok’s analysis of a Barron Trump meme.

After developing Grok, Musk noted that if AI was going to take over the internet, or more, the least he could do was turn his AI chatbot into something comical.

“We worked hard to ensure Grok was funny. If AI is going to take over, please let it at least make us laugh,” Musk tweeted.

In November, Musk announced his plans to extend his platform with groundbreaking AI technology. With a love for video games, the X owner said he wanted to start his own AI game studio to make video games “great again.”

“I think if you apply AI to a video game, you could really make it just an incredible video game,” he said to a fan who proposed the idea at a convention.