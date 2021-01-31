Elon Musk reveals the only console game he's ever played - Dexerto

Elon Musk, billionaire, social media meme lord, and noted PC gamer has revealed the only console game he’s ever played, and it might surprise a few.

Even though he was recently named the most riched man on the planet, and has been hugely success with Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, Elon Musk loves himself a meme and a random Twitter post.

The South African business magnate has been posting memes – even getting to the point where he was focused on just joking about The Mandalorian – and responding to tweets out of the blue for a good few years now.

So, it’s no real shock that he’ll just flick through his Twitter mentions and throw out an impromptu Q&A now and again. Though, what might be a shock to some, is that despite his love of PC games, he’s dabbled with consoles.

Musk has previously revealed his love for Overwatch, outing himself as a Torbjorn main, but in recent weeks he’s been all about Cyberpunk 2077 – calling it a great game and joking about being able to play it while driving a future Tesla model.

Read More: Joe Rogan praises GameStop stock madness

On January 29, he once again sang the praises of the CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited release, when it sparked one fan to ask if he’s ever played a console game.

To the surprise of some, Musk responded. “Only Halo,” he said. That garnered plenty of responses, including from a number of Halo devs themselves.

Only Halo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2021

“Is this the part where millions of players jump into MCC now?” asked one dev, while others quizzed Musk for his favorite Halo memory.

Some, however, couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between the Tesla CyberTruck and Halo’s iconic Warthog. So, who knows, we might see SpaceX mock up something similar to the Pelican or Frigate if space tourism becomes a widespread thing.