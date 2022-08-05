Elon Musk reveals he has a secret account for “thirst trap” Instagram

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has admitted that he does use a secret Instagram account, calling the platform a “thirst trap”.

The business magnate is not one to for half-done opinions on social media platforms, publicly calling out Twitter’s problem with bot accounts earlier in 2022.

Now, he’s picked up on another issue – this time on Instagram. However, this time, the difference being he has never had a public account on the Facebook-owned image-sharing website.

Elon Musk admits he has secret Instagram account

During the August 4 edition of the Full Send Podcast, Musk opened up to the NELK Boys about his experience with Insta.

“I do have a secret Instagram account…” he said, after being asked about it. “It’s just so I can click on links and stuff.

“I don’t troll anyone, actually I haven’t trolled anyone… Well, I was on Instagram for a while but the problem is that it’s just a thirst trap, you know? It’s a next-level thirst trap [on the women’s side].”

The discussion starts at 2:05:53 in the podcast below.

He continued: “I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I’m like ‘what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?’ Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies…”

Later in the conversation, Musk said that if he ever wants to get a message across to his audience, he prefers to use Twitter – a platform he tried to buy for a reported $44 billion, before the deal collapsed in July.

On Twitter, the Tesla chief has over 102 million followers. Whether or not he will start a public Instagram remains to be seen, but based on these comments, it seems he would prefer to lurk in the shadows.