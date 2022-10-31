Elon Musk responds to rumors of Donald Trump’s Twitter return

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitter owner Elon Musk has finally responded to rumors of former US President Donald Trump’s return to the platform after he was banned back in 2021.

The internet is amuck with speculation about what’s next for Twitter following Space X boss Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform for $44B and unbanning Donald Trump is on the minds of many.

So far, Elon has wasted no time in making big moves, suggesting he could be resurrecting Vine and even implementing PvP “game modes” in the future.

As Twitter revamps itself in the weeks and months ahead, speculation has mounted as to whether or not some controversial figures will be allowed back, including Trump – something Elon finally broke his silence on.

Wikipedia Commons, Debbie Rowe Elon Musk is committed to “free speech” on Twitter.

Elon Musk responds to calls to unban Donald Trump on Twitter

Musk’s commitment to “free speech” has been a big talking point for many on both sides of the political spectrum with the ‘Chief Twit’ claiming that “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”

Musk’s reign began by firing Vijaya Gadde, a top exec who played a key role in suspending Trump’s account as well as several other higher-ups.

While Twitter’s new content moderation policy has yet to be changed, Elon did tease the possibility of Trump being allowed back on the platform.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!” he said Monday.

Elon has hinted at new monetization models in the past, but it’s doubtful that he’s going to start charging users for asking about account unbans. Nonetheless, should the former President ever be reinstated, it’s bound to break the internet.

Until then, however, keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest on Twitter and Musk’s plans for the social media giant.