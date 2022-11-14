Elon Musk offers former YouTube Gaming head job at Twitter

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Elon Musk has offered a former YouTube Gaming lead a job at Twitter following big ambitions to bring YouTubers over to the platform for 10% more pay.

After months of waiting, Elon Musk has finally obtained the keys to Twitter after a $44 billion acquisition was completed on October 27.

Already looking for ways for the platform to make money, Twitter has seen the introduction of verification badges for Twitter Blue subscribers, which now allows anyone to purchase a checkmark for $7.99.

Among other ideas to get the cash rolling in, such as plans to introduce ‘paid DMs’, Elon is looking to bring YouTubers over to the platform and offer them 10% more than what they’re already paid for their content.

The billionaire first suggested the idea during a staff Q&A at Twitter, which he further backed in a reply to a tweet on November 14, where former YouTube Gaming lead Ryan Wyatt joined the conversation to share some insight.

“Ran Gaming at YT for almost 8 years. YT’s monetization is pretty damn good and it would be considerable MG’s to ensure this bump,” said the former employee. “But definitely would draw more eyeballs to the platform. Gaming alone had ~350M logged-in daily users at YT when I was there.”

Elon replied back with a simple message saying “Join Twitter,” — to which hundreds from the gaming and esports community familiar with the former YouTube lead backed.

OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez was one of many to get behind the idea. “He might be the only one that can save this,” he said.

Many more from the community including top gaming creators vouched for Ryan to get the job, though nothing has come of it as of yet.

If Musk is serious about bringing YouTubers over to Twitter, then it certainly would be a smart move to get Wyatt on board.