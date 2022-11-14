Elon Musk appears to fire employee after Twitter exchange: “He’s fired”

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitter’s new head honcho Elon Musk appears to have publicly fired an employee after they sent a tweet questioning the billionaire’s claims about the platform’s performance.

Elon Musk officially took over Twitter in late October when his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform finally became official.

Since then, the SpaceX owner has used the platform to publicly share strategies to improve the platform and turn it profitable.

Now, after an employee spoke out against Musk’s tactics, he’s seemingly fired them in front of his 115 million followers.

Elon Musk seemingly fires Twitter employee via tweet

The incident kicked off on November 13 when Elon offered an apology for the social media app’s performance in some countries and said, “I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!”

Eric Frohnhoefer, an engineer at Twitter, replied, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”

Elon retorted, “Then please correct me. What is the right number? Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?”

Then, the CEO of the company simply replied, “He’s fired.”

Twitter Elon Musk seemingly fired a Twitter engineer in plain sight.

Since the apparent public firing, Eric has not removed his employment from his Twitter bio on the social media platform.

Although Musk is claiming to do everything he can to put Twitter on the right track, there are employees who don’t agree with all of his strategies to do so.