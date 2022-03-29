Elon Musk blasts TikTok as an “AI attack” after teasing his own social media platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a jab at TikTok calling the company’s AI “annoying,” days after teasing a new social media platform.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is known for not being the biggest fan of mainstream social media, as he does not have a public TikTok or Instagram account, with Twitter being his main way of interacting with followers.

While many users have called TikTok out for privacy concerns, Musk has recently taken a shot at the platform calling the app’s AI “annoying.”

On March 27, 2022, Musk responded to a tweet uploaded by Andrej Karpathy, who is Tesla’s Director of AI, saying: “TikTok feels like such an obvious AI attack that it’s annoying.”

TikTok feels like such an obvious AI attack that it’s annoying. I prefer to be attacked by AI with subtlety – maybe a rose, some candles, wine, Barry White, witty banter, that sort of thing … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Elon Musk teases new social media platform

On Friday, March 25, 2022, Musk tweeted: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

The Tesla CEO followed up on the Tweet by asking his followers whether or not a new platform is needed.

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

In a separate tweet on Friday, Musk stated that “free speech is essential to a functioning democracy” and questioned whether Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle.”

While Musk has not officially released any plans to build a new social media platform, it is believed by many that the billionaire might already be working on one.