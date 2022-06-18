Elon Musk believes TikTok is “destroying” civilization

SpaceX founder Elon Musk pondered if TikTok is “destroying” all of civilization, and maybe even all of social media in general.

Elon Musk has gone viral many times for his opinions on various popular social media platforms. Most of his opinions have been about Twitter, the company he’s potentially taking over quite soon, but doesn’t stop just there.

He’s also called out YouTube for the “nonstop scam ads” he’s encountered while using the video-sharing website.

Now, he’s set his crosshairs on another video app.

Elon Musk calls out TikTok

The multi-billionaire shared his thoughts on the video app TikTok on June 17.

Musk said: “Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so.”

The tweet questioning TikTok’s negative effects on society went instantly went viral with over 23k retweets and 250k likes in under one day.

The PayPal founder then went on to say “or perhaps social media in general” is the problem, and TikTok is just one of the factors leading the negative impact.

This isn’t the first time Elon has criticized social media in general. He even called out Twitter, despite still being deep into negotiations to purchase the company, and questioned if the app was “dying” despite making an insane $44 billion offer to buy the entire company outright.

If Musk believes that TikTok is hurting society at large, he could take up Joe Rogan’s original idea and buy it on top of purchasing Twitter, turning him into the Thanos of every social media site.