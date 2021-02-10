 Elon Musk and Kanye West plan Clubhouse voice chat event - Dexerto
Elon Musk and Kanye West plan Clubhouse voice chat event

Published: 10/Feb/2021 21:12

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially revealed a joint event with rapper Kanye West on the Clubhouse app — a new, invite-only social media platform for voice chatting.

It’s no secret that the social media age is ruled by a handful of giant platforms, but one application is standing out from the rest. Its name is Clubhouse, and part of its inherent appeal is the fact that it’s so exclusive.

Clubhouse is a relatively new social media application that acts as a kind of virtual panel for users to engage in voice-only chats with their audiences. The platform already boasts a slew of high-profile users, with such celebrities as Drake, Oprah, and Ashton Kutcher taking part in the trend.

It’s not just its huge celebrity following that has users vying to download the app, though; it’s also an invite-only application, meaning that if you want to use the program, you have to be specifically invited by a current user.

Clubhouse app shown on a phone screen.
Unsplash.com - William Krause, @williamk
Clubhouse is a relatively new, invite-only social media application that is taking the net by storm.

However, existing users can’t simply hand out invites willy-nilly — new users only get one free invite at the start, and have to use the platform for a period of time before being given another three invites.

This is what makes the Clubhouse app so mysterious, and it looks like two major celebs are about to cash in on the trend.

On February 10, renowned meme-king and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he would be using the Clubhouse app for a virtual voice-chat with fans alongside another huge name — music artist Kanye West.

This is certainly an unexpected combination, but not an unwelcome one. Funnily enough, both have appeared on episodes of the Joe Rogan Podcast in the past, although on different episodes, so there’s no telling what kind of hijinks these two will get up to during their upcoming panel.

This news comes just after massively popular YouTuber MrBeast held his own voice chat with fans on the application. Although there’s no set date or time for the Elon x Kanye event, fans are already looking forward to what promises to be an intriguing conversation between the two stars.

Corpse Husband says that a face reveal is “inevitable”

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:23 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 20:38

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Corpse Husband, AnthonyPadilla

Corpse Husband has become one of the internet’s most popular content creators in just the past few months — but unlike other social media stars, he is intent on concealing his identity.

[Content Warning: This article may contain distressing material. Reader discretion is advised.]

The man known as ‘Corpse Husband’ is one of the net’s most mysterious personalities. While he’s been releasing content on YouTube for some time, he saw a surge of popularity in late 2020 thanks to his humorous ‘Among Us’ streams with other creators.

Best known for his impressively deep voice, intriguing horror story narrations and original music, Corpse Husband is certainly a man of many talents — but perhaps the most alluring facet about this YouTuber is the fact that he refuses to show his face.

While there are a good number of other “faceless” creators out there (Dream and SwaggerSouls, included), Corpse Husband seems to have amassed a huge fanbase in large part because of his facial concealment.

Corpse Husband interviewed by Anthony Padilla.
YouTube: AnthonyPadilla
Corpse Husband has made an appearance on Anthony Padilla’s YouTube channel before, but was careful to conceal his identity throughout the duration of filming, even wearing a facemask in spite of having his face concealed by an icon.

With millions of fans hoping for a chance to catch a glimpse of the man behind the voice, it stands to reason that his viewerbase goes nuts at any photo of him (throwback to that time he went viral on Twitter after a fan tattooed his voice on her skin), but he isn’t planning on showing his face anytime soon.

In an Instagram Q&A session on February 10, Corpse Husband explained how he manages to conceal his online fame from his IRL friends — but his answer wasn’t something fans probably expected.

“Dude, I don’t have any friends in real life,” he explained. “I have no one to hide it from. I don’t go outside.”

“Realistically, it will happen inevitably against my will,” he continued. “A lot of people think it’s a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply fucking hate my face. Peoples’ expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable.”

The YouTuber also revealed that he continues to struggle with self-harm, claiming in one answer that he was, at one time, “cutting my face with razor blades like, ten minutes before going live” for broadcasts.

Considering his sizeable fanbase, Corpse’s Q&A session must have been a huge, soul-baring moment for the star, who thanked his viewers for being interested in his life and listening to his story.