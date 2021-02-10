Elon Musk and Kanye West plan Clubhouse voice chat event - Dexerto

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially revealed a joint event with rapper Kanye West on the Clubhouse app — a new, invite-only social media platform for voice chatting.

It’s no secret that the social media age is ruled by a handful of giant platforms, but one application is standing out from the rest. Its name is Clubhouse, and part of its inherent appeal is the fact that it’s so exclusive.

Clubhouse is a relatively new social media application that acts as a kind of virtual panel for users to engage in voice-only chats with their audiences. The platform already boasts a slew of high-profile users, with such celebrities as Drake, Oprah, and Ashton Kutcher taking part in the trend.

It’s not just its huge celebrity following that has users vying to download the app, though; it’s also an invite-only application, meaning that if you want to use the program, you have to be specifically invited by a current user.

However, existing users can’t simply hand out invites willy-nilly — new users only get one free invite at the start, and have to use the platform for a period of time before being given another three invites.

This is what makes the Clubhouse app so mysterious, and it looks like two major celebs are about to cash in on the trend.

On February 10, renowned meme-king and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he would be using the Clubhouse app for a virtual voice-chat with fans alongside another huge name — music artist Kanye West.

Just agree to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

This is certainly an unexpected combination, but not an unwelcome one. Funnily enough, both have appeared on episodes of the Joe Rogan Podcast in the past, although on different episodes, so there’s no telling what kind of hijinks these two will get up to during their upcoming panel.

This news comes just after massively popular YouTuber MrBeast held his own voice chat with fans on the application. Although there’s no set date or time for the Elon x Kanye event, fans are already looking forward to what promises to be an intriguing conversation between the two stars.