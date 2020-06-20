Ellie Zeiler clarifies "shady" TikTok comments against Charli D'Amelio

TikTok creator Ellie Zeiler, best known for her uncanny resemblance to the platform’s most-followed star, Charli D’Amelio, has clarified a statement that many fans felt was throwing shade toward the viral dancer.

Ellie Zeiler rose to fame in May of this year, after fans took notice of her striking similarity to D’Amelio.

However, this similarity quickly devolved into controversy, with some even claiming that Zeiler was outright copying D’Amelio’s famous dance moves in a deliberate attempt to imitate her rise to fame.

Luckily, this incident quickly became water under the bridge between the two TikTokkers — that is, until recently, when a comment Zeiler made in late June was apparently taken out of context by fans. The comment was in response to fellow creator Ryan Clements, who was seemingly insinuating that Charli was the better version of the two girls.

It seems that Zeiler wasn't too amused by his comment, though, writing back, “But who is that?” as though shading D’Amelio by pulling a Mariah Carey and pretending not to know the site’s biggest star.

Fans were quick to jump on this interaction, with many accusing Zeiler of shading the person she has become so famous for looking like — but, according to the TikTokker, her comment was taken out of context.

She explained the situation in a series of replies shortly thereafter, arguing that she had made the statement in reference to Clements, not Charli.

“If you go to TikTokRoom, you’ll see I said, ‘Who is that’ to Ryan Clem (the guy who made fun of me),” she wrote. “No disrespect toward Charli.”

It doesn’t seem that Ryan is fazed by her apparent shade toward him, though, writing in a reply to the TikTokRoom’s post: “Anyways I’m going to Wal-Mart, do y’all want anything? ...Shut up Wal-Mart.”

Thus far, D’Amelio has yet to speak out on the subject, although this wouldn’t be the first time she’s dealt with drama involving Zeiler, not in the least.

Despite the past confusion, it seems that Zeiler is bent on supporting TikTok’s queen in wake of this latest scenario, clarifying that she holds nothing but goodwill toward Charli in spite of fans’ speculation to the contrary.