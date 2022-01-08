Elle Fanning confirms ‘secret’ TikTok account is actually her

Actor Elle Fanning has confirmed that a ‘secret’ TikTok account rumored to belong to her is actually hers in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and she has since gained hundreds of thousands of new followers.

As TikTok grows in popularity, more people are flocking to the app each day to make an account of their own, including plenty of celebrities who often generate huge followings on the platform.

But not every star announces that they’ve made an account so publicly. When singer Billie Eilish initially made her account, she went under the radar for a brief period of time with her bizarre username, but fans quickly found her after she started posting videos.

An account by the name of ‘user6754189318472’ with no profile picture, display name, or bio first picked up traction in 2020, after they uploaded a video of who appeared to be actor Elle Fanning. The account uploaded several videos, but stopped that same year, and many fans were left wondering whether that was actually the star’s real account.

Now, over a year later, Fanning has finally confirmed that the account really does belong to her on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I confirm that is me,” she said. “When everything started, TikTok so exploded, and I was with my friend, he’s like ‘you should make one, let’s see what happens. Just do it, don’t put a profile picture, just don’t change the name, and let’s see.'”

She went on to say that she got a lot of followers after she posted, and TikTok even DM’ed her on Instagram because she’d gained so many.

“I was just doing it as a joke but it kind of… I don’t know,” Fanning added. “I post when I want, but it’s silly. It’s like a little secret… not so secret, I guess.”

After her appearance on the show, she uploaded a new video for her fans, and has even gained 200,000 followers within just the space of a day.

Now it’s out in the open, many hope that Fanning will start posting more regularly on her not-so-secret account.