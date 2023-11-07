Elf-movie-themed candy is perfect for the holidays: Brach’s, Keebler, Goldfish

Candy brands are releasing various Elf-movie-themed holiday candy items, just in time for Christmas.

It seems as though the ever-popular Elf franchise is truly in the limelight this year. Just days ago, Krispy Kreme revealed that they would be producing a series of Elf-themed doughnuts this year, including a ‘Santa Belly Doughnut’, a ‘Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut, a ‘Christmas Lights Doughnut’, and a ‘Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut.’

But it’s not just doughnut companies that are releasing Elf-themed products this year, as several different candy companies have announced that they’ll be offering products inspired by the movie.

The Elf-themed holiday products

Major candy companies, Brach’s, Keebler, and Goldfish will be releasing their own version of Elf-themed sweet treats this year that fans will be able to pick up.

Brach’s – Teaming up with Warner Brothers Studios, Brach’s will be releasing several Elf-themed products this year for fans to enjoy. The first of which will be the Elf-themed candy canes, displaying several different flavors.

These include:

Elf Maple Syrup

World’s Best Cup of Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Cotton Candy Headed Ninny Muggins.

As well as this, they’ll also be releasing Swirly Twirly Gumdrops, a series of jelly candy-based treats, as well as Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme Candy.

These are essentially Mellowcreme Candy, molded in fans’ favorite Elf characters, including Mr Narwhal, and Leon the Snowman.

Keebler – This brand is releasing Elf Gingerbread Fudge Stripes And Pretzel Pie Crusts. Appearing in four unique designs from the movie, Keebler are producing a series of white fudge and gingerbread stripes. You can also pick up a limited Pretzel Pie Crust from the brand.

Goldfish – Goldfish are also releasing Elf-themed candies, in the form of Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams. The brand says that the Grahams are inspired by one of the elves’ main four food groups – syrup.

All of these seasonal candies are now available to buy in selected retailers. Please note that this pertains to the US only.