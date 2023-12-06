Electrician immediately backs out after finding Ouija board in wall

An electrician was left horrified after finding an Ouija board inside the wall of a client’s home. His shocking discovery has since gone viral on TikTok.

Electrician and TikToker mbaer118 immediately backed out of a client’s home after finding the Ouija, which is a board printed with letters, numbers, and various symbols that people use to try to contact spirits.

In a viral clip with 1.3 million views, he filmed himself sitting on the floor next to a wall that had been ripped open. “Another day, another fishing into somebody’s wall,” the content creator said.

Article continues after ad

He then reached into the wall beside him and grabbed ahold of a wooden board. “What is this?” he wondered. The apprentice electrician then turned it over and discovered that it was an Ouija board.

Article continues after ad

“Nope,” he immediately said, before quickly throwing the spirit board back into the wall. “Nope, back in the wall. Never to be seen,” the disturbed TikToker concluded.

TikTok users were horrified by his discovery, with many applauding him for putting the Ouija back as soon as he realized what it was.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Bless you sir for putting the no no board back where it belonged,” one person commented. “The way my jaw droppped when you flipped it around,” another wrote. “You did the right thing sir. The best thing you ever did do,” a third added.

Others shared what they would’ve done if they were in a similar situation. “Woulda gave my hands the lobster treatment boil the hell outta them and pray while they boil,” one user said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Immediately quits. Moves to the other side of the world,” another shared. “I would have packed up my equipment and been like nope. I quit find someone else,” someone else commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.