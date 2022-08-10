Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul and KSI: “Jake’s on another level”

Iconic sports promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Jake Paul will come out on top during his boxing match with YouTuber KSI, although he stressed that he finds both fighters to be “incredibly bright.”

Long-time rivals Jake Paul and Sidemen member KSI have finally agreed to face each other in the ring after a fiery, viral exchange on Twitter following the departure of their original opponents Hasim Rahman Jr. and Alex Wassabi.

While Jake has more boxing wins to his name, KSI has also proven himself to be a tough opponent. He famously took on the second Paul brother Logan on two occasions in 2018 and 2019.

However, boxing brainbox Eddie Hearn believes that ultimately Jake will win the fight due to his “ego” and “fitness.”

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul will win against KSI

On August 8, Hearn was asked about his prediction over Jake’s fight with KSI on the Happy Hour Podcast. He claimed that “it is very unlikely that KSI” will win the highly-anticipated match given how Jake’s boxing career has developed in recent years.

Hearn added: “It’s a very easy fight for Jake Paul at the level he’s been boxing at now with what he’s been doing in the gym. He’s been doing this now for like 2 years consistently training, sparring, improving. He’s made a lot of improvements. He’s a massive fighter.”

However, Hearn argued that boxing isn’t as “detrimental” to KSI’s career compared to Jake. Not to mention, given his incredible YouTube career, there is another “world” for him outside of the sport.

Hearn added that he considers KSI to be a “genius” after having built such a strong YouTube career and how he “really” respects him for his work.

“Jake is different,” he explained. “Jake can fight. KSI and Logan Paul they’re not terrible, but Jake’s on another level.”

Jake appears to be the clear winner in Hearn’s eyes. Although, he admitted that KSI could still give us all a surprise win at Wembley in 2023.