Ed Sheeran lives every trainer’s fantasy playing Pokemon Stadium in actual stadium

Ed Sheeran just fulfilled every trainer’s dream by playing Pokemon Stadium on a Jumbotron in an actual stadium.

Ed Sheeran is causing a sensation on TikTok with a video that’s got everyone talking. The singer-songwriter has been a longtime Pokemon fan, so much so that he even teamed up with the franchise in 2022 to write and produce a song for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Now, Sheeran has lived out another Pokemon fantasy by playing Pokemon Stadium in a real-life stadium. Yes, you read that correctly.

While traveling the globe for his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran has been active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes clips of him rehearsing ahead of shows and some of the shenanigans he and his team get up to during their downtime.

His most recent TikTok, which has been seen over 3.5 million times in just over 24 hours, garnered the attention of Pokemon fans in a big way.

The video starts with a close-up of Sheeran seated on the floor of a giant Stadium, holding a Nintendo Switch controller. He then looks at the camera and makes a surprising statement: “If I wasn’t a musician, I’d be a virgin.”

The camera then pans up to the Jumbotron, revealing that the Irish-born star is playing Pokemon Stadium, an achievement TikToker users have dubbed the “Ultimate Pokemon Stadium!”

Now that Sheeran’s love for Pokemon Stadium is out in the open, fans are eager to battle against him.

One user commented, “Mate, give me a time and place, and I’ll play all of those Pokemon Stadium mini-games.”

Another even suggested that Sheeran “casually pull out [his] Switch during a concert and challenge someone to a battle.”

Pokemon Stadium is a classic cult game released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. Despite being almost thirty years old, it is still widely popular. Many hope it will one day be given the remaster treatment similar to how Pokemon Snap was remodeled for the Switch in 2021.

Despite not receiving a remaster, the game can still be played on the Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.