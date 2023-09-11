Ed Sheeran fans “heartbroken” after last-minute concert cancelation over safety concerns

Ed Sheeran apologized to “heartbroken” fans after his Las Vegas concert had to be canceled over safety concerns despite attendees already being seated for the show.

Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran was set to perform at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, drawing in huge crowds as fans flocked from far and wide to hear him sing.

However, concert-goers were left feeling “super bummed” when the show was canceled while many were still getting seated due to safety concerns.

Rescheduled now for October 28, Sheeran posted a statement to Instagram apologizing for the last-minute change in plans, citing “challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show.”

A representative for Allegiant Stadium said that “technical issues” had caused the delay and rumors suggested issues with the stage had sparked “safety concerns”, with Sheeran saying it would have been “impossible to go forward with the show.”

In a statement, Allegiant Stadium said, “Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app. Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it.”

Hundreds of fans had traveled for the concert, footage showing large crowds walking through the streets as news of the show’s cancellation spread.

“Many hearts were broken, especially those who flew to Vegas to see him perform live,” one fan wrote on TikTok. “It wasn’t his fault and he had no control over the situation, but I just can’t help but feel so sad and angry about it.”

Following the cancelation, Sheeran made an appearance at the stadium to take some photos with his disappointed fans and apologize, insisting he was “so, so sorry.”

