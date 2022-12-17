Echo remove Rich Campbell from RWF casting team following sexual assault allegations

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Rich Campbell has been removed from his role as casting talent for the Race to World First stream following sexual assault allegations.

On December 16, accusations came to light accusing OTK co-founder Rich Campbell of sexual assault.

Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi posted a twit longer explaining her “very up and down” relationship with Campbell spanning over four years, before alleging that he assaulted her in January 2022.

Shortly after, Rich announced that OTK, the organization he co-founded had asked for his resignation, and he accepted while he “collects his thoughts.”

Several hours later, Echo has now announced that Rich would be removed from the casting desk of the Race to World First World of Warcraft event.

In a statement posted to Twitter, they said: “Recent allegations have come to light regarding one of our guest appearances, Rich Campbell.

“Moving forward, he will not be a part of our casting team for our Race to World First Event.”

Neither Echo, OTK, or Rich have commented further on the matter, though we should expect updates in the coming days.