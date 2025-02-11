Eagles fan goes viral for using Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll during Super Bowl LIX

NFL fans were shocked after a clip of a woman using a Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll at Super Bowl LIX went viral.

Regardless of their in-season records or downfalls over the years, NFL fans stay dedicated to their favorite teams.

So much so, that attendees of this year’s Super Bowl paid up to $30,000 for a ticket to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

While both the Chiefs and Eagles have a loyal fanbase, one Philadelphia fan took their affinity for the team to the next level to ensure they won Super Bowl LIX.

In a viral video from February 9, the fan could be seen sitting in the stands as she watched the Eagles quickly gain leverage over the Chiefs.

To keep the score in the Eagles’ favor, the fan held a small voodoo doll of the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As she endlessly poked it with a sharp needle, she rocked back and forth in anticipation of the game’s outcome.

Internet reacts to fan’s “witchcraft” over the Kansas City Chiefs

Once the clip made its rounds online, netizens called her out for using “witchcraft” on the Chiefs. Despite this, most viewers found the act comical, saying it was crazy but funny.

“LMFAO,” said one.

“People do some crazy sh*t for a win,” wrote another.

A third viewer joked, saying Mahomes’ back must hurt after the fan repeatedly spiked his jersey on the voodoo doll. Others noted that it was “just a game” and shouldn’t have been taken to that extreme.

With the Eagles having defeated the Chiefs (40-22), many other viewers were convinced the fan played a role in their win, saying voodoo really works.

“That sh*t real, too. I bet she had something on that boy. I never seen him play that bad,” wrote one.

“No wonder they lost. Smh, she poking the sh*t outta him. Mf couldn’t even get a throw off,” commented another.

While most fans who attended Super Bowl LIX were there to see their team win, some were more excited to watch the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar’s performance was anticipated by many fans watching from home, especially after his beef with Drake was destined to make its way into his set. The ‘Not Like Us’ rapper even broke the halftime viewership record. With 133.5M viewers, Lamar surpassed previous performances from artists like Micheal Jackson, Beyoncé, Usher, and more.