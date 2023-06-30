Dylan Mulvaney hits out at Bud Light for not supporting her after controversial collab

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has accused Bud Light of not supporting her after their collaboration resulted in some consumers boycotting the beer company while also sending hate and death threats to the influencer.

Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a TikTok video on June 29 where she claimed Bud Light never reached out to her as she faced a firestorm of online hate after her promotion with the beer company.

What started as a normal collaboration between an influencer and a brand soon turned into a political debate and uproar.

Not only was Dylan sent hate and death threats, several stockists of the beer reported people destroying the drinks in stores while boycotting the company.

Dylan has now opened up about the past few months, claiming that Bud Light never did anything to support her amid the backlash.

Dylan hits out at Bud Light for not helping her with the backlash

On June 29, Mulvaney uploaded a video to her TikTok where she opened up about the backlash she got from the collaboration, revealing she’s been too scared to leave her home since it started.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said in the video discussing the backlash.

“The hate doesn’t end with me — it has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community and we’re customers too,” Mulvaney continued. “I know a lot of trans and queer people who love beer and I have some lesbian friends who could drink those haters under the table.”

She added: “But to turn a blind eye and pretend everything is okay, it just isn’t an option right now. And you might say, ‘Dylan, I don’t want to get political.’ Babe, supporting trans people shouldn’t be political. There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us.”

Bud Light CEO responds to backlash against stockists – but not Dylan

Mulvaney’s video comes one day after Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, appeared on the program CBS This Morning, where he said the company has become entangled in “divisive” conversations it should not be a part of.

“I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive,” Whitworth said. “And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there. Bud Light should be all about bringing people together.”

Whitworth declined to answer directly when asked whether the campaign featuring Mulvaney was a mistake.

“There’s a big social conversation taking place right now, and big brands are right in the middle of it and it’s not just our industry or Bud Light,” Whitworth answered. “It’s happening in retail, happening in fast food. And so for us what we need to understand — deeply understand and appreciate — is the consumer and what they want, what they care about, and what they expect from big brands.”