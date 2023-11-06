Dunkin’ Donuts: How to get a free Donut every Wednesday in November

Fans of Dunkin’ Donuts can now grab themselves a free Donut every Wednesday until December.

Dunkin’ Donuts are known for putting out some pretty great promotions, and starting on the first Wednesday of November, they’re giving away free donuts for fans.

For rewards members (free to join), fans can grab a free Donut with their drink until the end of the year. They have decided to call this promotion, ‘Free Donut Wednesdays.’

They have also added a whole bunch of stuff to their holiday menu, including a Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and Spiced Cookie Coffee. They’ve also brought back the Holiday Sprinkle doughnuts, and a Triple Chocolate Muffin. They will be giving away their Christmas Donuts in a holiday-themed box.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How can I grab my free donut?

In order to grab a free donut from Dunkin’ Donuts this year, all fans need to do is go to dunkindonuts.com, or download the Dunkin’ app.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Here, fill in your details, and become a member of the loyalty program. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to claim a free Classic doughnut with any drink order. This promotion will be available every single Wednesday.

The Dunkin’ Donuts loyalty program also offers some other benefits, too. Throughout the course of November, the following deals will be available:

Article continues after ad

Free Medium Cold Brew with any other purchase.

A Medium Hot Coffee for $1

Free Medium Hot, or Iced Chai Latte with any purchase.

Fans are reminded that this pertains to the US only, and that each deal is limited to one per member.