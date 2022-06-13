Duke & Jones reveal inspiration behind ‘Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ TikTok trend

DJ stars Luke Conibear and Isaac McKelvey, AKA Duke & Jones, have explained how they created the ‘Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ remix which took TikTok by storm. With vocals from documentary maker Louis Theroux, the song sparked a viral dance trend.

Louis Theroux was already a household name thanks to his hit TV documentaries ‘Weird Weekends’ and ‘When Louis Met…’

However, in 2022, he became an unexpected TikTok sensation after a rap he wrote and performed on one of his programs was remixed by DJ duo Duke & Jones that then went on to dominate the platform.

The pair have now shared what sparked their idea for the remix and how the whole project only took them “15 minutes” to complete.

‘Jiggle Jiggle’ was made in 15 minutes

Duke & Jones quickly gained fame on TikTok thanks to their hilarious remixes of some iconic internet culture moments. Just some figures to get the remix treatment include Gordon Ramsay, Gemma Collins, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

However, their attention was soon drawn to Theroux’s short rap performance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ and it took just 15 minutes for the pair to create the remix.

Speaking to indy100, McKelvey said: “He [Tom] was cooking a pie in the oven and it took 15 minutes to cook and I said ‘I reckon in 15 minutes I could get this done.’ So he sets the timer I go off to work on it.

“15 minutes later, his pie is out of the oven. I was like ‘alright, this is what I made.’ And then that was what we eventually uploaded as the loop through auto-tune.”

Click here if the TikTok doesn’t load

The clip went on to pick up over 66 million views, as of writing and sparked a viral dance trend that various celebrities and creators have recreated.

Duke & Jones even teamed up with Theroux for another recording session when the beloved British icon also showed off his dance moves.

Click here if the TikTok doesn’t load

Following on from their huge success, there is still bigger things to come from Duke & Jones as their content is a “concept that could never die.”

Although, the pair explained there is something special about ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ particularly thanks to Theroux’s original performance. “He was genuinely actually rapping so it was beautiful,” McKelvey added. “We couldn’t have asked for something better to work with.”