Duke Dennis reveals he “hated” photo Drake shared in Instagram shoutout

AMP’s Duke Dennis has responded to Drake’s Instagram post featuring his picture, revealing he “hated” the photo chosen.

Popular rapper Drake posted a series of five photos on Instagram on August 30. Alongside selfies of Drake, the second slide showed Duke donning a Fendi head wrap.

The post also included a cryptic caption, with Drake writing: “I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face it’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see.”

Not only did Duke respond to the surprise shoutout by commenting on the post, but he also addressed the situation via a Twitch stream and revealed his dislike for the picture.

Commenting on Drake’s Instagram post, the AMP co-founder simply said “Lmaooo” (laughing my ass off), followed by three laughing emojis.

Drake responded, calling Duke “wild” for “having someone else take the [picture] in the mirror”, as well as pointing out the Fendi head wrap.

“You got a few pictures that give off the same vibe,” Duke shot back. Drake then insisted the two were “akin to one another” and said he would “accept” his “contributions to the mirror face members.”

Later during his stream, Duke spoke about the “random” interaction and his unexpected appearance on the Rapper’s account.

“Drake using that weird-ass picture? I hated that picture so much, bro,” Duke admitted. “Drake using that picture, bruh, was random as hell.”

He went on to explain he’d only discovered the post due to his phone “blowing up”. The post has already accumulated over 2.8 million likes at the time of writing.

“I go looking, and [Drake] used the worst picture of all time,” Duke continued. “And his caption?… What the f*** is you talking ’bout?”

Despite being baffled by the post, Duke expressed respect for the rapper and shared that the pair followed one another on the social media platform.

