Dude Perfect confirms Garrett Hilbert is not dead after rumors spread online

YouTube comedy group ‘Dude Perfect’ has confirmed member Garrett Hilbert is still alive in a viral TikTok after rumors spread that the influencer had passed away online.

Dude Perfect is a hugely popular group of YouTubers with over 56 million subscribers to their collective names. The squad is made up of members Cody Jones,Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, and Garrett Hilbert.

All of the dudes in Dude Perfect were once roommates at Texas A&M, and went on to create their joint YouTube channel, where they undertake various over-the-top challenges, trickshots, and stunts.

Dude Perfect happens to be the most subscribed sports channel on YouTube and the 18th most subscribed YouTube channel overall… but their usual atmosphere of carefree fun was interrupted by some shocking rumors earlier this month.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dude Perfect (@dudeperfect)

Rumors spread that Dude Perfect’s Garrett Hilbert passed away in car accident

A report from Sky News claimed that member Garrett Hilbert had passed away on September 4, stating in an article that he’d been “killed in a fatal car accident.”

The article went on to allege that the group had been waiting on Hilbert to arrive to film a video when they received a call from his wife “crying her eyes out,” stating that he’d been hit by a truck. The article was likely sparked by similar rumors that spread across social media days prior.

Hilbert debunks the rumors of his death in hilarious TikTok video

Luckily, this is completely false information, as Hilbert himself revealed in a TikTok video that’s currently going viral over a week after his alleged demise.

Advertisement

The official Dude Perfect TikTok account uploaded a video on September 15 that showed a screenshot of the Sky News article before switching to a close-up of Hilbert drinking his morning coffee and shaking his head at the rumors and mouthing the word “no.”

Hilbert also spoke on the situation in a comment, humorously stating: “All good here! The aggies football team gave me a pretty good scare last night, though!”

Thus far, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views, with fans equal parts relieved, amused, and outraged over the rumors that claimed one of Dude Perfect’s members had purportedly passed away.

Advertisement

Thankfully, all members of Dude Perfect are accounted for — but it doesn’t look like the YouTubers are letting the hearsay bother them too much.