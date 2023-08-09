Dua Lipa reignites ‘no trouser’ trend on the cover of New York Times

Dua Lipa graces the cover of New York Times with no trousers and a plain white tee.

Singer Dua Lipa rocked the ‘no trouser’ trend for the cover of New York Times Magazine, joining other celebrities in the bare minimum style.

As Dua Lipa talked about pop music and podcast content with the New York Times, she reignited the ‘no trouser’ trend that many celebrities have been seen wearing – or not wearing, so to speak.

Not only did Dua Lipa recently receive the cover of the NYT, but she also had the privilege of contributing to the Barbie movie soundtrack with her hit track ‘Dance the Night.’

She’s the only female artist to have two albums with more than 10 billion Spotify streams, and is also currently working on her third.

Dua Lipa joins celebrities alike in the ‘no trouser’ trend

While she works on her next album, due to release in 2024, Dua Lipa has been busy making hits for billion-dollar movies and modeling for one of the most prestigious magazines of our generation.

Though her NYT cover consisted of no pants, gray undergarments, a plain white tee, and a slicked-wet hair look with nude glam, Dua Lipa looked confident in her minimalist attire.

Dua Lipa may have brought the ‘no trouser’ trend from 2019 back into style, but she wasn’t the first celebrity to fashion the revealing look.

Kendall Jenner is actually crowned as the ‘no trouser’ queen alongside Hailey Bieber, as both models have been seen on multiple occasions rocking the trend.

Kendall even influenced her sister Kylie Jenner to ditch the pants at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, as the billion-dollar beauty mogul wore men’s inspired white underwear over black sheer tights and a long gray coat with a white tank top underneath.

Other celebrities like Beyoncé have left the pants on the rack and have worn multiple bodysuits over tanned sheer tights during her current Renaissance tour. Camila Mendes also flaunted a black leather jacket with a matching black bra and underwear at New York Fashion Week this year.

Although it’ll be at least half a year before her next album release, Dua Lipa did reveal to the NYT in her interview that her sound will be “more personal,” as she intends to make music that will make listeners’ bodies feel good.