Dua Lipa fans convinced new music is coming after cryptic “miss me?” message

Is Dua Lipa releasing new music? Her new hairdo and cryptic IG caption has fans speculating something on the way sooner than later.

Dua Lipa may have released a recent single for the Barbie movie soundtrack, but she hasn’t dropped a full album since 2020 when her album ‘Future Nostalgia’ took over the pop world with songs like ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now.’

However, Dua Lipa interviewed with the New York Times back in August when she revealed that her third studio album would be ready sometime in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Though Dua Lipa deleted all of her Instagram pictures, she uploaded one today for her fans to ponder over. She also added a cryptic message, showing off a new hairdo — causing fans to speculate even more about potential music on the way.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dua1ipaa Dua Lipa’s cryptic IG message and new red hair have fans wondering what’s next for the ‘Physical’ singer.

Dua Lipa fans go crazy over her new look

With fans not knowing what the title may be, or further details about song features, Dua Lipa took to her Instagram today to send a cryptic message to her 88.8 million followers saying, “Miss me?”

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Dua Lipa debuted a new red hairstyle, making fans question what was up with the random post and deletion of the rest of her old IG photos.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After seeing her post, some fans urged her to drop new music, saying, “We need some leaks, can’t wait!”

While another penned, “Yes girl! When will you announce your song?”

Dua Lipa’s new look also prompted fans to comment on her appearance, saying, “Dua, I am so excited for this new chapter.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as, “Red hair don’t care,” and “New era, omg!”

Dua Lipa hasn’t confirmed exactly when her next music release will be — whether it be a single from her upcoming third studio album or something completely different. However, fans are more than ready for whenever the singer chooses to share more of her artistry.