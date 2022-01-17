DT banned from AFTV YouTube channel after being found guilty of violent stalking

Arsenal fan YouTube channel AFTV has permanently banned Liam ‘DT’ Goodenough, one of its main contributors, after he was handed an increased prison sentence for stalking and assaulting an ex-partner.

DT was one of the most high-profile personalities on the channel, with over 250,000 subscribers on his own personal YouTube channel. He also previously hosted the ‘All Guns Blazing’ podcast for AFTV.

He stopped appearing on AFTV at the beginning of the 2021/22 Premier League season, citing personal reasons.

He was convicted of stalking involving serious alarm or distress on November 5, 2021, initially receiving a 12 month prison sentence, as well as a 10-year restraining order.

However, following a referral to the Court of Appeal, the initial sentence was found to be ‘unduly lenient’ and, on January 13, it was tripled.

Peoples silence on this entire DT situation is really concerning The blokes "break" from AFTV isn't because of some mental health escape, he's been in a court case for Stalking and Kidnapping a woman You lot need to speak out @AFTVMedia https://t.co/Hj02KlysPF pic.twitter.com/3uMRed0Xkq — 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 (@OfficialVizeh) January 17, 2022

Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP said: “Goodenough subjected the victim to a shocking and frightening ordeal. I referred his sentence because I considered it did not reflect the gravity of the offending and was unduly lenient. I am glad that the Court of Appeal agrees.”

AFTV responds to DT prison sentence

Following the increased sentence, AFTV were pressed to give a public response to the situation. YouTuber Liam ‘Vizeh’ Waddington tweeted: “People’s silence on this entire DT situation is really concerning. The bloke’s break from AFTV isn’t because of some mental health escape – he’s been in a court case for stalking and kidnapping a woman. You lot need to speak out @AFTVMedia.”

AFTV have now confirmed that he has “no place” on the AFTV page ever again.

An official AFTV statement read: “This morning we have been made aware of news regarding DT, who was a regular contributor of AFTV until July 2021. We are utterly appalled and disgusted by his actions and totally condemn domestic abuse, or violence of any kind.”

Presenter and AFTV owner Robbie Lyle has previously said that DT’s absence was due to personal issues. As recently as January 13, on the day of the appeal, DT said: “I get a lot of people asking why I am not doing my own videos yet, the simple answer is that I am not ready, I still feel anxious and on edge a lot of the time.”

Following the increased sentence, AFTV insist that they didn’t know about DT’s offenses until the increased sentence was publicized on the government’s website.

“DT had made us aware of personal issues in his life,” the statement continued. “However, we can unequivocally say that the extent of the information made public by the government today is new to us.

“DT appeared on AFTV on 1st Jan when the severity of his legal case was unbeknownst to us. The recent developments come as a complete shock to all at AFTV. In light of the shocking news, DT will be offered absolutely no place on the channel again.”

AFTV takes down final DT video

The channel has also removed the only video featuring Liam Goodenough in 2022, adding: “We will not be keeping the revenue earned from that video.”

DT’s only appearance on the channel since the charges has now been taken down. We will not be keeping the revenue earned from that video. — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 17, 2022

Why is DT in prison?

Official information regarding the case was posted on gov.uk on January 13.

It reads: “Liam Goodenough, 42, stalked his former partner as she went on a date, jealously sending the victim’s brother messages threatening suicide and demanding to know the location of the victim. Using a tracking feature on her phone, Goodenough drove to the hotel the victim was staying at and verbally abused her, as well as assaulting her companion. He then proceeded to photograph her in a state of undress.

“Goodenough dragged the victim out of the hotel room to his car, suggesting he had a knife and that her son was in the vehicle. However, when she realized that her son was not in the car she tried to escape. A bystander intervened and the victim was able to get out of the car, while Goodenough escaped.”