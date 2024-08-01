Druski says he split with Rubi Rose because she was too “expensive”

Internet-famous comedian Druski is stirring up quite the conversation on social media after revealing one of the reasons behind his breakup with video vixen Rubi Rose.

Druski’s relationship with now ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose was short-lived. The two became ‘official’ in April 2024, showing off their romance in a PDA-filled video on Rose’s Instagram stories.



However, come Summer 2024, the two stars have seemingly called it quits as per a new statement from Druski.

Instagram: therubirose Rubi Rose and Druski made their romance public in April 2024.

The comedian appeared on V-103 Atlanta at the end of July, where he was asked about his current relationship status.

“Yeah, I’m single, man,” he answered. “Listen, God blesses you sometimes with situations. It’s a learning situation, you know. That’s what it’s all about.”

According to Druski, there wasn’t anything “bad” that happened between them that caused the breakup. Instead, he realized that his ex-girl was a little too pricey for his pocketbook.

“She’s a beautiful girl,” he said. “She’s doing great in life. She’s making money, I’m doing the same. …I don’t know if I was prepared yet, but I learned a lot from it. You better have them pockets ready.”

“You just gotta be ready, because you don’t know when you’re pulling that wallet out,” he continued. “You could be at a dinner, and she wants all the expensive stuff on that menu.”

(Topic begins at 8:49)

While Druski said this wasn’t the official reason behind his split with Rubi Rose, he claims he’s using their breakup as a “learning” experience — and says he might even come back to “spin the block” again.

Druski’s comments follow another remark from Rubi in June, who was asked about her favorite love song in a short interview with Rambo is Talking.

Her answer was short and sweet: “F*ck love. Okay, I’m single, guys.”

For now, these two celebs are flying solo — but it’s clear that the internet is getting a kick out of Druski’s explanation for their breakup as comments and memes swirl across social media poking fun at the situation.

This is just the latest viral moment to come from Rubi Rose after the star leaked messages from a fan who paid her $90K and even got a tattoo of her.