Drunk wedding guest punched by groom for ruining cake in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A groom punched a drunk guest after he destroyed the wedding cake and tried to throw it at the bride in a viral TikTok.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the bride and groom were seen cutting into the wedding cake, before one of their guests approached them.

The man, who appeared drunk, grabbed handfuls of the cake with his hand and tried to dump it on top of the bride. Luckily for her, he missed on his first attempt as she moved away. He tried to do it again and also missed.

The bride covered her mouth in shock at what she was seeing, as the drunk guest tried to hug the fuming groom. However, that didn’t go as he expected.

The groom ended up sucker-punching the man in his face, which sent him tumbling backward. The guest got up and went back for a hug, before other guests stopped him from getting another punch.

Drunk wedding guest slammed for being inappropriate

The video went viral on Twitter with almost 2 million views, as many users were appalled by the guest’s behavior.

“Not okay at all,” one wrote. “I see no groom hitting anyone just taking consequences into his own hands I’d be throwing hands.”

“Being the bride, I would have went for him,” another shared. “Cakes cost money, some people like to freeze their cakes to eat a year or so later and it’s like ruined the wedding.”

“Getting drunk isn’t an excuse for anything. You don’t gain immunity from consequences cause you decided to get drunk,” a third added.

“He is a very horrible man, and he should be sued for the damage to the cake and taken out of the wedding reception,” someone else shared.

This is just the latest wedding video to go viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, a groom faced backlash on TikTok after smashing a wedding cake in his bride’s face.