Driver responds to road rage by Fortnite dancing in the middle of street

A large, burly red truck started to honk frustratedly at a man struggling to deal with bustling city traffic. So, the victim of the road rage got out of his car and started doing Fortnite dances.

Fortnite, which was recently updated with 26.10 patch notes, is loved by players for its blend of fast-paced and competitive gameplay and fun and goofy emotes.

Dances featured in the game in its beta and have continued to be loved by players as the developers add in more and more viral dances as Fortnite evolves – like the Gangnam style dance and viral TikTok Dreya Mac dance.

But it was a rare sight for fans of Fortnite when a pedestrian got out of their car and started to do Fortnite emotes.

Pedestrian emotes on Truck

Barstool Sports re-posted the video, captioned “bro couldn’t stop emoting.”

The giant red truck began loudly honking in frustration at a stationary car in front of it. But then the man in the car opened his car door and started “spamming emotes” that looked suspiciously similar to emotes featured in Fortnite.

Furthermore, the dancing man didn’t stop emoting after five seconds. As aptly captioned, “Bro couldn’t stop emoting,” and he kept emoting as he crept ever closer to the driver’s door of the red car. During this time, the filmer of the video who sat looking through their apartment window couldn’t hold in their laugh and began chuckling at their boyfriend as he goads the road rager with his Fortnite emotes.

Reaction to the IRL Fortnite emotes

Viewers found the whole situation hilarious and imagined themselves in the truck driver’s position. “Imagine how confused the truck driver was,” one commented, “I would have pushed the car out the way lmfao” another added.

Others immediately referenced the dancing to video games like Fortnite, similar to when players clutch up a victory royale and start spamming emotes, “He definitely earned a trophy 🏆 and some XP for that!”

People praised the man for his bold reaction to the traffic incident, “That’s gotta be a top 10 power move,” but for in-game players of Fortnite, spamming emotes hasn’t always gone so well.