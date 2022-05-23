Dream superfan ecstatic after Minecraft star buys her a new car

Popular Minecraft creator ‘Dream’ bought a car for one of his biggest fans — and she couldn’t be more excited about it.

Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft-centric influencers on the internet.

Boasting over 29 million YouTube subscribers and over 800k followers on Twitch, Dream is also in charge of one of the most popular survival multiplayer Minecraft servers — the premier online destination for a slew of other major internet stars.

With so many fans, it seems like it would be difficult for such a renowned YouTuber to pay attention to all of his admirers… but he’s shown just how attentive he is to his fanbase with his latest gesture.

Advertisement

Dream buys his fan a new car

On May 20, a Twitter user and Dream superfan named Perla revealed that Dream had bought her a new car, posting a selfie showing herself posing next to a black Toyota sedan.

Read More: iDubbbz reveals insane amount of money Creator Clash raised for charity

That’s not all; in honor of the influencer, Perla named the car ‘the Dream mobile’ — a fitting title, even if the car isn’t green.

“Nothing I can say or do could ever show how thankful I am for this opportunity,” she wrote in a thread on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart thank you Dream. You’ve made a huge impact in my life.”

I present to you, the dream mobile! Nothing I can say or do could ever show how thankful I am for this opportunity. From the bottom of my heart thank you Dream :] you’ve made a huge impact in my life <3 pic.twitter.com/cgwmil8Hmb — perla 🙂 #273 (@perlawastaken) May 20, 2022

According to Perla, she’d been experiencing mechanical issues with her old vehicle for some time. The new car is a major upgrade for her, and she’s not shy of expressing how grateful she is to Dream for her fresh wheels.

Advertisement

“My life doesn’t even feel real,” she continued. “I have been struggling with my old car for a while, and to finally have a car that I can drive with no issues means the absolute world to me.”

Also shoutout to Dreams manager they were genuinely so helpful and kind. I will never have the words to express how much this means. — perla 🙂 #273 (@perlawastaken) May 20, 2022

Dream responded to Perla’s tweet with a series of heart emojis, spreading the love and adding another wholesome layer to this already adorable moment.

This news follows Dream’s newly-crowned status as one of the most-searched streamers in the United States, coming in at 5th place behind the likes of Ninja, Asmongold, Amouranth, and Pokimane.