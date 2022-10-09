Dream reveals absurd precautions he took to hide identity before face reveal

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Minecraft YouTube star Dream has revealed in an interview the absurd lengths he went to in order to stay anonymous — where he even traveled between states for medical appointments.

For years, fans have waited to catch a glimpse of what the mysterious masked Minecraft creator ‘Dream‘ looks like.

Thankfully, the day finally came on October 2, as the Minecraft star ultimately revealed his face to the world for the very first time.

However, for years he kept his identity hidden and now he’s revealed he did it by going to extreme lengths.

Dream reveals how he stayed anonymous

Dream first began gaining notable traction on YouTube in 2020, where during the pandemic he amassed millions of new viewers. All fans knew was that he lived in Orlando, Florida. But, that was still enough to make him concerned that he’d be recognized in public.

Comparing his anonymity to the likes of Spider-Man, the past couple of years haven’t exactly been easy for him. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the now unmasked YouTuber revealed the insane lengths he actually went to in order to keep his identity a secret.

“I’d wake up, go on my computer, get off my computer and eat, get on my computer again, then hop in bed and maybe watch some TV or something,” he told Bloomberg. “Even if it’s a 0.0001% chance, it’s not really worth it,” he added.

“I’d rather it be my moment,” the YouTuber stated, before revealing how he’d take precautions such as traveling to different states to the dentist and spending time with family.

“I’m going to go to a different state to go to the dentist,” he said. “I went with my mom to go to the movies and eat dinner for the first time in a long time — I went to Georgia.”

Now, the YouTube star can finally enjoy life in the spotlight along with some of SMP friends.

Showing up a TwitchCon for his first event, fans have already gotten the chance to meet with him too.