Dream raises $20k for cancer research following Technoblade’s diagnosis

YouTuber Dream is donating over $20k to cancer research after fellow Minecraft content creator Technoblade announced that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

On August 27, YouTuber Technoblade uploaded a video titled ‘where I’ve been,’ in which he explained that he’s been diagnosed with cancer after noticing pain and swelling in his arm.

Friends and fans were devastated by the news, and quickly flooded both the comment section of the video and Techno’s social media with messages of love and support.

Naturally, the Minecraft creator community came out in full force to support their friend, and Dream even announced that he would be donating $1 for every coin his team earned in the Minecraft Championship to cancer research.

hope techno gets well soon. fuck cancer. to keep things light, I'm gonna donate $1 for every coin every member of my team earns tomorrow to cancer research 🙂 get to have fun and put money towards a good cause — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 27, 2021

Dream’s team ‘Pink Parrots’ which consisted of himself, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay, and F1NN5TER ended up winning the event, and true to his word, shortly after Dream confirmed that he will be donating $21,409 to cancer research to match the coins earned by his teammates.

$21,409 to cancer research 🙂 ❤️ love to anyone who has cancer or knows someone that does. we are in this together. — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 28, 2021

Awesamdude and Skeppy also responded to Dream’s original Tweet saying they would match his donation.

Same here. Fuck cancer. — Skeppy (@Skeppy) August 27, 2021

Fans were touched by Dream’s decision to donate, with his first tweet getting nearly 400,000 likes and his second getting over 140,000.

With Technoblade planning on uploading more content as he goes through his treatment, his many fans and fellow creators are clearly ready to support him every step of the way.