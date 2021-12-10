Dream hits back after winning The Game Awards Content Creator award

After winning The Game Awards 2021 Content Creator of the Year award, Dream hit back at haters claiming he doesn’t deserve it, telling them to “stay mad” before celebrating the nod.

The Game Awards, recognizing high-achievers in the gaming and esports industries including content creation, are done for 2021.

Naturally, that means there is an award for Content Creator of the Year. Previous winners include Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, and Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter. This time though, it was Dream who took home the prize.

His fans were thrilled about it, claiming it was well-deserved, and they were proud of what he had achieved. However, haters rained on their parade, prompting Dream to hit back with some comments of his own.

Advertisement

“Everyone that’s mad that I won can stay mad!” said Dream.

“There’s so many people that were deserving of recognition for the amazing things they’ve done this year, including the other nominees and tons of others that weren’t nominated. I still hope they get as much appreciation as possible.”

Dream admitted that Ludwig would have been his pick for the award. However, after acknowledging that different opinions are inevitable, he called out his haters: “I won, so absolutely positively suck my ass.”

imo @LudwigAhgren would be my pick, but EVERYONE has different opinions, and I won, so absolutely positively suck my ass. — dream (@dreamwastaken) December 10, 2021

It’s not the first award Dream has won since bursting onto the scene. In 2020, he won the Streamy Award for Gaming. However, given the sheer popularity of The Game Awards, it’s arguably more prestigious.

Advertisement

Read More: Ludwig hits back at Dream fans after award drama

Dream’s empire has grown to 27.5 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and 5.7 million followers on Twitch, and there are no signs that his meteoric rise to success will slow down anytime soon.