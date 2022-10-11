Dream fans “fainted” after seeing him in person at TwitchCon

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Fans of Minecraft superstar Dream were apparently fainting after getting a glimpse of him at TwitchCon following his face reveal, according to xQc and others.

Over the last couple of weeks, the internet has had its collective attention turned to one thing – Dream’s face reveal.

The iconic Minecraft YouTuber confirmed that he’d be shedding his mask and opening up to the public, and finally did so on October 2. It broke the internet a bit too, especially as plenty of other creators got involved with the highly-anticipated reveal. Though, some trolls tried to mock the YouTuber’s look as a result.

It all built to him finally attending TwitchCon and conducting a few meet and greets with fans. Though, his fans apparently couldn’t cope after getting a glimpse of him, however, according to xQc.

xQc claims Dream fans were fainting at TwitchCon lounge

Speaking on his October 10 stream, the Twitch star said that he’d seen a load of Dream fans congregating around one of the lounges at the event, hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite creator.

xQc added that he left the lounge and returned a few hours, asking a security member about what happened with all the Dream fans. “I’m not kidding, he tells me that he was on the mic, because they have a radio, and he says that whenever Dream came out of the room, just because he is passing by, he says that eight people fainted by just looking at him from long-range,” xQc said.

“Apparently their radio was popping off, right, because they were like people are fainting, people are fainting and it was a concern and they had to go deal with it. They passed out man, that’s crazy.”

On top of xQc’s anecdote, some fans did express cause for concern on social media, stating that they’d witnessed others “fainting” and “having panic attacks” in a congested area as they waited for an event with Dream.

It’s unknown if the two things are related, but hopefully, any affected fans are back on the mend before long.