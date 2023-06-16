Dream blames Adin Ross for holding Kick back in Twitch rivalry

Minecraft YouTuber Dream blames Adin Ross for holding Kick back in its streaming platform rivalry with Twitch.

Since its launch back in late 2022, new streaming platform Kick, which Trainwreck is involved with and promoting heavily, has skyrocketed in popularity, largely thanks to its 95/5 sub-revenue split.

It’s also given exclusive contracts to some of Twitch’s biggest creators, with Adin Ross being among the largest signed to the platform so far.

However, Minecraft YouTuber Dream has revealed that he thinks Adin is what’s holding back Kick in its rivalry with Twitch.

Dream blames Adin Ross for causing Kick problems

During the June 15 episode of the BFFS podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry, Dream was asked to “start one, bench one, and cut one,’ given the choice of xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat.

“Cut Adin. This is gonna cause some beef… I’m starting xQc and benching Kai Cenat,” he said before Josh asked why he was cutting Adin.

“Man, I don’t even want to get into it. We’re cutting Adin. I don’t think I need to say why… he’s the only reason right now why Kick isn’t kicking Twitch’s a*s.”

Over the last few months, Adin Ross has stirred up quite a bit of drama throughout the community.

Ross has told Twitch star Hasan to “kill himself,” came under fire after he “bullied” an OnlyFans model, and was told by his manager that he cannot get rappers to appear on his stream due to past “nazi” guests.

However, others claim that Adin is part of the reason Kick has taken off as it has over the last few months since he’s brought so much publicity to the platform.

The Kick star is yet to respond to the comments from Dream, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does. In the meantime, check out why Dream decided to put his infamous mask back on.