Logo
Entertainment

DrDisrespect roasts NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan over Twitch’s banned words

Published: 3/Jan/2021 12:59

by Joe Craven
Twitch: TimTheTatman/DrDisrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect NICKMERCS TimTheTatMan Twitch

Veteran streamer DrDisrespect hilariously mocked NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, roasting them for their affiliation with Twitch as the streaming platform continues to baffle viewers over its word censorships.  

There are few streamers as charismatic and outspoken as Dr Disrespect. The mustached ‘online gaming community’ entertainer can regularly be found roasting his fellow streamers, generally in the good-natured way he has established as a trademark of his humor.

Despite his prominence, he is in a minority of the world’s biggest streamers in the fact that he streams on YouTube. Most fans will remember the controversy surrounding his indefinite ban from Twitch, for which a concrete reason has still not emerged. As a result, he has joined the likes of Valkyrae and CouRage on YouTube.

His absence from Twitch was the main ammunition for his roasting of Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, both of whom remain on Twitch.

Dr Disrespect talking into his mic on YouTube
YouTube: Dr Disrespect
Doc has been streaming on YouTube since his acrimonious (and rather bizarre) departure from Twitch.

The clash came about following a Dexerto tweet, which showed NICKMERCS and Tim as the top two of the most-watched Warzone streamers in 2020. NICKMERCS initially became involved to defend himself and Ninja, which prompted Doc to take some hilarious shots of his own.

“I give NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman’s streaming careers another 2 months and then they’re done, for good. Buh bye,” he jibed.

TimTheTatman didn’t take his time crafting an elaborate reply, simply stating: “Shut up you little short b*tch.”

Further jibes followed, with Tim claiming he’d beat Doc at any sport he chose. This is when the mustached maverick turned his insults to Twitch, joking that Betar sounded “like simp virgin talking like that”.

The comments refer to Twitch’s rules to ban the words “simp” and “virgin” from the platform, along with related words. People using them in a pejorative manner, repeatedly, could receive bans.

While Twitch certainly has an issue with toxicity, many have been left baffled by the new rules, which they argue go nowhere to tackling the platform’s genuine problems.

Tim’s response was to drag the platform’s support account into the argument. Unsurprisingly, they didn’t reply.

The exchanges shouldn’t be taken seriously, with the Doc and others well known for their comical back and forths. We’re giving this round to the Doc, though.

Entertainment

xQc and Andy Milonakis get heated over Rust server drama: “You’re a sociopath”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 12:27

by Luke Edwards
AndyMilonakis/xQc

Share

Rust xQc

After days of being slammed over his actions in the OfflineTV Rust server, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has made a fair few enemies in-game and on stream. His arch-nemesis now is Andy Milonakis, who, after starting a feud with xQc, hasn’t let it go, and is even arguing with his fans.

It’s fair to say xQc’s presence on the OfflineTV Rust server has garnered a lot of attention. He’s received criticism from multiple streamers, including shroud, for his focus on PvP and accusations of other streamers for stream sniping.

The latest drama, however, occurred when he got into a feud with Andy Milonakis. xQc, who was teamed up with GreekGodx, killed Andy and looted him. Andy was not pleased and retaliated by killing Greek. When xQc found Greek’s body, he and Andy got into an argument where Andy labeled xQc a “f***ing loser” – prompting xQc to kill Andy again.

This was far from the end of it, though. The feud resulted in some of xQc’s viewers flooding to Andy’s stream to goad him.

“You’re nothing but a f***ing username, you don’t exist in real life,” Andy said to the chat. “You’re anonymous f***ing twelve-year-old losers. Your opinion means nothing, your presence means nothing. I don’t give a f*** how many people are in here spamming, you mean nothing.”

A day later, Andy was still furious with xQc for his actions on the Rust server. He proceeded to hold live conversations with some of xQc’s viewers, in which he asked one if he was living in poverty and dissatisfied with his life.

“I feel like, as much as you think my humor is that of a 12-year-old, I probably make more in a year than you will in your entire life,” Andy said.

“I feel like you’re angry with your station in life. I don’t care what you look like, I know poverty is ugly.”

Andy had earlier explained why he doesn’t think xQc will be getting involved with the new, roleplay-focused Rust server which is due to be released on January 7, where he accused him of being too much of a “sociopath” to want to get involved.

“Instead of getting 100k viewers, he doesn’t wanna get 60k viewers in doing RP and putting effort into it. It’s really hard to roleplay when you’re a sociopath who never leaves the house,” he said.

“I should leave him alone, but I feel like he’s being an asshole to a lot of creators.”

xQc is yet to re-engage in the feud, with fans urging Andy to ‘let it go’.

There’s set to be a reduced number of streamers on the new server, so we’ll know more about who exactly will be involved as soon as it drops.