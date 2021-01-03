DrDisrespect roasts NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan over Twitch’s banned words

Veteran streamer DrDisrespect hilariously mocked NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, roasting them for their affiliation with Twitch as the streaming platform continues to baffle viewers over its word censorships.

There are few streamers as charismatic and outspoken as Dr Disrespect. The mustached ‘online gaming community’ entertainer can regularly be found roasting his fellow streamers, generally in the good-natured way he has established as a trademark of his humor.

Despite his prominence, he is in a minority of the world’s biggest streamers in the fact that he streams on YouTube. Most fans will remember the controversy surrounding his indefinite ban from Twitch, for which a concrete reason has still not emerged. As a result, he has joined the likes of Valkyrae and CouRage on YouTube.

His absence from Twitch was the main ammunition for his roasting of Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, both of whom remain on Twitch.

The clash came about following a Dexerto tweet, which showed NICKMERCS and Tim as the top two of the most-watched Warzone streamers in 2020. NICKMERCS initially became involved to defend himself and Ninja, which prompted Doc to take some hilarious shots of his own.

“I give NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman’s streaming careers another 2 months and then they’re done, for good. Buh bye,” he jibed.

TimTheTatman didn’t take his time crafting an elaborate reply, simply stating: “Shut up you little short b*tch.”

shut up you little short bitch — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 3, 2021

Further jibes followed, with Tim claiming he’d beat Doc at any sport he chose. This is when the mustached maverick turned his insults to Twitch, joking that Betar sounded “like simp virgin talking like that”.

The comments refer to Twitch’s rules to ban the words “simp” and “virgin” from the platform, along with related words. People using them in a pejorative manner, repeatedly, could receive bans.

While Twitch certainly has an issue with toxicity, many have been left baffled by the new rules, which they argue go nowhere to tackling the platform’s genuine problems.

Tim’s response was to drag the platform’s support account into the argument. Unsurprisingly, they didn’t reply.

The exchanges shouldn’t be taken seriously, with the Doc and others well known for their comical back and forths. We’re giving this round to the Doc, though.