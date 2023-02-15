Drake to join Trainwreck on return episode of Scuffed podcast after 14 month hiatus

Content creator Trainwreck has confirmed that his popular podcast series Scuffed will be returning, with musician Drake set to feature on the podcast in what will be the first episode in over a year.

Trainwreck’s Scuffed podcast, which aired one episode each week during its run, was a place for the streamer to sit down and chat about all things games and entertainment with a variety of guests. The likes of fellow streamers, celebrities, and anyone in between all featured throughout the 200-plus episodes.

As well as being a fun and comedy-driven show, Trainwreck also used the Scuffed podcast to help raise awareness for causes. The Australian bushfire crisis from the beginning of 2020 is just one example of this.

And while the podcast was very well received and popular, Trainwreck had seemingly put the project to bed. The final episode of the Scuffed podcast was released during December 2021. Since then, fans of Trainwreck have been constantly bombarding the content creator to bring the weekly podcast series back.

Now just over a year later Trainwreck has confirmed that he is finally bringing Scuffed back, announcing that musician and influencer Drake will feature on the return episode. In a brand new Twitter post, Trainwreck simply wrote that his viewers and community can expect to see the “return of the scuffed podcast ft. Drake.”

Trainwreck confirms the return of the Scuffed podcast with Drake

The comments section of the announcement post is filled with excitement from viewers as well as other streamers.

No further details are yet to be revealed about the frequency of the podcast, the exact content, or even when this first episode will drop. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Scuffed podcast news when more details are confirmed.

