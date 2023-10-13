Dr. Kenny Smiles controversy explained: TikTok dentist accused of inappropriate conduct

A popular dentist on TikTok, Dr. Kenny Smiles has had numerous accusations made against him alleging sexual harassment and predatory behavior. Here is everything we know.

Social media has changed the way businesses market themselves, allowing for new avenues of advertisement and ways to engage with customers.

In this day and age, social media is considered a vital tool for attracting customers, getting feedback, and networking successful relationships — professional relationships, that is.

One dentist, however, has been accused of using his position of power to act “predatory” toward women and send inappropriate messages to potential clients. And that dentist is none other than TikTok-famous Dr. Kenny Smiles.

Who is Dr. Kenny Smiles on TikTok?

Kenneth Wilstead, who goes by Dr. Kenny Smiles online, is a TikTok-famous dentist located in Texas.

Self-described as a “politically incorrect dentist”, he has gained a large following online where he frequently shares “smile makeovers” and is known for his brazen sense of humor.

With over 720,000 followers on TikTok alone, Kenneth recently announced on August 31 that he was holding open auditions for his new upcoming show.

However, the callout has sparked a wave of accusations against the dentist as women have come forward to share their experiences with Kenneth and voice concern over his treatment of female patients.

What has Dr. Kenny Smiles been accused of?

Multiple women have come forward with claims Kenneth acted inappropriately and unprofessionally when they sought his help for dental care.

These claims have included a variety of DMs allegedly sent from Kenneth, including one instance in which he told a woman that clothes were “optional” after requesting photos of her teeth and another where he asked an 18-year-old for “nudes” as a joke.

One TikToker, Bekah Day, has dedicated her account to sharing these stories of Kenneth’s alleged “victims”, posting screenshots sent to her as “proof”.

Is there a lawsuit against Dr. Kenny Smiles?

NBC reported that just last year a former patient of Kenneth’s sued him after alleging that he touched her inappropriately. The case is still ongoing, with a jury trial scheduled according to a 14th District Court docket.

Kenneth has been adamant in denying the allegations made against him, telling the network he is “totally innocent of any inappropriate touching of that woman.”

In terms of the online accusations made against him and the screenshots providing alleged evidence, Kenneth told NBC that he believes the situation has been “blown up” out of proportion.

“The character I play both online and in my office has been something I have used to break the tension of a stressful experience,” he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes people who don’t have full context feel like I [crossed] the line and it’s their right to have their own opinions.”

As of now, Kenneth remains under investigation for misconduct. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses and in the meantime, check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.