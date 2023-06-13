Dr Keith disappears from TikTok after cryptic video from his wife

Beloved TikTok star and OBGYN, Dr Keith, has disappeared from TikTok after his wife posted a cryptic video about his sudden disappearance, where she urged people to be kind to creators.

Dr Keith has become a sensation on TikTok along with his wife Jordanna, as the couple have over 141,000 followers and 7.3 million likes on their shared profile, busymomofmany.

Being an OBGYN, Dr Keith often shares videos about pregnancy and birth, while also giving fans a glimpse into his life as a father. His comments are often filled with people, mainly women, saying he has changed their minds about men being OBGYNs.

But in a recent video, his wife Jordanna revealed his departure from the app, saying she can’t explain much about his sudden absence.

Dr Keith’s wife shared a cryptic video

On June 12, Jordanna shared a video on their joint TikTok account where she explained that her husband, Dr Keith, would not be in the videos for a while.

“So today hasn’t been a good day,” she started the video.

“I just wanted to update my platform, you’re not gonna see Dr Keith for a little while. I can’t go into details about it, but what I really could use, what we really could use, is positivity.

“So if Dr Keith and his videos have positively impacted you, share how below. If Dr Keith helped rescue your kitten from a tree, share below.”

Jordanna continued: “And just a friendly reminder that when you see somebody on this app, remember that they are a real human being. What you see on this app are just little snippets of their life, but they have livelihoods outside of this app. You may feel like you know creators through their 15-second segments, but you don’t. They’re real people and they can get really hurt.”

She went on to caption the video: “I’m not sure WHEN we will come back, but when we do our platform will be strictly educational.”

Fans are sending their support to the couple

The comment section of the video quickly filled with people sending in their best wishes to both Dr Keith and Jordanna.

One person wrote: “Dr. Keith changed my opinion on male OB Gyns. He has been so educational and I adore the passion he has for who he supports.”

Another person said: “How dare someone hurt Dr. Keith! WE RIDE AT DAWN.”

Jordanna replied to this and said: “If they can come for Miss Rachel, nobody is safe.”

A third person wrote: “Ugh. Unfortunately many of us know exactly what you’re talking about (I think) & it is NOT ok!”

Another said: “Why are people so hateful?! He’s amazing! As a L&D nurse, I love him so much! Sending positive vibes!”