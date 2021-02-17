Logo
Dr Disrespect’s new book: release date, preorder, summary

Published: 17/Feb/2021 1:51 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 2:18

by Brad Norton
Dr Disrespect YouTube banner
YouTube: Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect’s very own book, titled ‘Violence. Speed. Momentum.’ is right around the corner. From what it’s about to how you can preorder, here’s everything there is to know.

As one of the biggest personalities on the internet, it was only a matter of time before Dr Disrespect branched out into other mediums. While the two-time has teased plenty of surprises for 2021, we already know of a few major projects in the works.

For instance, Doc is already working behind the scenes on his very own TV show, having signed a deal with The Walking Dead creators in 2019. Before we get to that, however, he’s currently aiming to “save literature” with his own book.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. is the first written-work from the Doc and it’s fast approaching. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming memoir.

When will Dr Disrespect’s book be available?

First things first is the release date. While the announcement came back in August, we now have a solid date locked in for the book’s release.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. is set to release on Tuesday, March 30 for North American readers. 

There’s a slight difference for European fans, however, as the book goes up for sale at local retailers two days later on Thursday, April 1.

How to preorder Dr Disrespect’s new book

If you’re looking to get your hands on a copy as soon as possible, you have plenty of options when it comes to preorders.

For those in the United States, most major retailers will have the book in stock upon release. From Barnes & Noble to Amazon and plenty more, you can check all of the preorder options here.

Avid Doc fans in Canada are also able to pre-purchase the book through Amazon. Though dozens of local retailers will be stocking the release as well.

Last but not least, those in the UK are able to lock in an early copy through Penguin. The Hardback edition will run you just £14.99. Additionally, the memoir is also available as an eBook across all regions.

What is Dr Disrespect’s new book about?

Dr Disrespect artwork
Instagram: drdisrespect
Doc’s origin story will be revealed in the new book.

Fitting Doc’s image to a T, his upcoming book is a glorious depiction of his ‘untold history.’ Fans will get a deep dive into his origin story for the first time, along with an unprecedented look at his rise to the streaming superstar we know today.

It’s entirely likely every page is full of tongue-in-cheek jokes and subtle references only members of the Champions Club would pick up on.

The full summary for Dr Disrespect’s book can be read below.

“Too much power. Wow. Too much energy. Wow. Too much anticipation. WOW. It’s the new memoir from the biggest star in gaming: Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect is a 6-foot-8 freak of nature with a 37-inch vertical, the two-time, back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster Video Game Champion, and in his factual opinion, the most dominant international gaming superstar in the history of the world.

It was just a matter of time before Western civilization came begging Doc to save literature by writing a memoir that reads like a vicious, muscular lion clawing his way through the rocks, roaring in anger and dominance. Here you will find his deepest, most intimate secrets. The untold history of his mysterious, legendary origins and his rise to unparalleled dominance. And most of all, you will find out what, exactly, Doc’s a doctor of.

Are you ready for a book with the rhythm of a sleazy ’70s muscleman and the ruthlessness of a ’90s serial killer? A journey that stares down the long, dark alley of your fears and never looks back? Does your warrior’s heart yearn to reach the tippity top of the mountain just to realize you’re still only halfway up?

If so, firm handshakes, Champion: Welcome to the salvation of literature.”

James Charles ruins his “bald” prank with accidental Instagram selfie

Published: 17/Feb/2021 1:03

by Bill Cooney
James Charles bald prank ruined
James Charles

James Charles

Influencer James Charles turned out to be his own worst enemy when he tried – and failed – at pulling off a recent prank on Instagram.

Charles is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on the internet today, and he’s no stranger to pulling a fast one on his followers, but one of his most recent attempts definitely didn’t go according to plan.

On February 16, the star posted a pic of himself doing his regular James Charles thing, but completely and utterly bald-headed — it would have been one of the biggest surprises of the year, had he not shown his hand too soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

For a couple of days at least, for all we knew, James had actually gone and cut all of his hair off, and was now walking around filming videos and making content completely bald.

But a couple of days after posting the prank photo, Charles unwittingly uploaded a photo of himself sitting on a ski lift to his Instagram story, with his well-known hair poking out between his hat and goggles, instantly ruining the ongoing joke.

James Charles/Instagram
You’re not fooling us James, we can clearly see your ski day ‘do.

According to Charles, the posting schedule for his videos has been thrown out of whack, and he didn’t even realize what he’d done until he reached the bottom of the mountain (presumably).

“I posted a selfie on my story earlier today, and looking back at it, I realize I showed my full head of hair. I’m not bald anymore surprise!” Charles said in another video also his story just after posting the picture. “I completely ruined my own prank, like, I exposed myself, of course. This is so stupid, I am so mad, I thought my hat was down and you couldn’t see it, but alas, I have a full head of hair.”

James also added that the video that was supposed to go along with this bald prank was supposed to come out today, but his video editors weren’t able to meet the deadline due to ongoing winter weather in Texas.

Instead, the video of Charles going bald for a day will come out on Friday, February 19 – and even though the illusion has been shattered and the prank ruined, he’s promised us it and people’s reactions to him completely hairless will still definitely be worth watching.