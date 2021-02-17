Dr Disrespect’s new book: release date, preorder, summary

Dr Disrespect’s very own book, titled ‘Violence. Speed. Momentum.’ is right around the corner. From what it’s about to how you can preorder, here’s everything there is to know.

As one of the biggest personalities on the internet, it was only a matter of time before Dr Disrespect branched out into other mediums. While the two-time has teased plenty of surprises for 2021, we already know of a few major projects in the works.

For instance, Doc is already working behind the scenes on his very own TV show, having signed a deal with The Walking Dead creators in 2019. Before we get to that, however, he’s currently aiming to “save literature” with his own book.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. is the first written-work from the Doc and it’s fast approaching. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming memoir.

When will Dr Disrespect’s book be available?

VIOLENCE. SPEED. MOMENTUM. This is my first book, and it’ll definitely be a huge, massive, record-breaking bestseller. Pre Order Now! – https://t.co/KjB8OXYfIt pic.twitter.com/pKi2czplEn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 17, 2020

First things first is the release date. While the announcement came back in August, we now have a solid date locked in for the book’s release.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. is set to release on Tuesday, March 30 for North American readers.

There’s a slight difference for European fans, however, as the book goes up for sale at local retailers two days later on Thursday, April 1.

How to preorder Dr Disrespect’s new book

The most anticipated book of the Century Pre-Order Now! 📕https://t.co/cLj8QBzBLf pic.twitter.com/cuBqWf4rqM — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 16, 2021

If you’re looking to get your hands on a copy as soon as possible, you have plenty of options when it comes to preorders.

For those in the United States, most major retailers will have the book in stock upon release. From Barnes & Noble to Amazon and plenty more, you can check all of the preorder options here.

Avid Doc fans in Canada are also able to pre-purchase the book through Amazon. Though dozens of local retailers will be stocking the release as well.

Last but not least, those in the UK are able to lock in an early copy through Penguin. The Hardback edition will run you just £14.99. Additionally, the memoir is also available as an eBook across all regions.

What is Dr Disrespect’s new book about?

Fitting Doc’s image to a T, his upcoming book is a glorious depiction of his ‘untold history.’ Fans will get a deep dive into his origin story for the first time, along with an unprecedented look at his rise to the streaming superstar we know today.

It’s entirely likely every page is full of tongue-in-cheek jokes and subtle references only members of the Champions Club would pick up on.

The full summary for Dr Disrespect’s book can be read below.

“Too much power. Wow. Too much energy. Wow. Too much anticipation. WOW. It’s the new memoir from the biggest star in gaming: Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect is a 6-foot-8 freak of nature with a 37-inch vertical, the two-time, back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster Video Game Champion, and in his factual opinion, the most dominant international gaming superstar in the history of the world.

It was just a matter of time before Western civilization came begging Doc to save literature by writing a memoir that reads like a vicious, muscular lion clawing his way through the rocks, roaring in anger and dominance. Here you will find his deepest, most intimate secrets. The untold history of his mysterious, legendary origins and his rise to unparalleled dominance. And most of all, you will find out what, exactly, Doc’s a doctor of.

Are you ready for a book with the rhythm of a sleazy ’70s muscleman and the ruthlessness of a ’90s serial killer? A journey that stares down the long, dark alley of your fears and never looks back? Does your warrior’s heart yearn to reach the tippity top of the mountain just to realize you’re still only halfway up?

If so, firm handshakes, Champion: Welcome to the salvation of literature.”