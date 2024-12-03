Dr Disrespect’s first Rumble stream pulls in big viewers despite Premium paywall

Dr Disrespect’s first stream on Rumble was a massive success with thousands tuning into his exclusive Premium content despite the subscription fee.

In late November, Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, confirmed that he had signed with Rumble to lead the platform’s gaming section after being demonetized on YouTube over his Twitch ban fiasco.

Rumble, an alternative streaming/video service emphasizing free speech, signed Doc to provide an “injection” to its gaming content.

Article continues after ad

On December 3, Doc went live on Rumble for the first time while co-streaming on YouTube for the first few hours and the viewership numbers were nothing to scoff at.

Dr Disrespect pulls in over 40K viewers on Rumble

When Beahm first went live on Rumble, he had 40,000 people watching, not counting the thousands of others who were still on YouTube.

Eventually, nearly six hours into the broadcast, Doc switched to his Premium feed, which took his stream off YouTube and was only exclusive to those who pay $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. The subscription also gets one access to other paywalled Rumble content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, Rumble listed over 25,000 users as watching live during this Premium broadcast. It’s not clear how many of these were prior Rumble Premium subscribers who wanted to watch Doc for the first time or fans of Dr Disrespect who followed him to the new platform.

It’s also not clear if users watching the free stream were counted once the switch to Rumble Premium happened, but he ended his broadcast with just over 10k viewers on his stream where he raided a smaller creator.

Article continues after ad

Doc explained that he wouldn’t be doing Premium content as often, noting how he wants the Premium experience to be more special.

“Not every stream we’ll do a Rumble exclusive segment. We’ll do it a couple times a month, in fact we can do it as much as we want to be honest, but we’ll find a nice frequency. Once we get rolling, I want it to feel more structured. Something that is pre-planned that we can all get excited about,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Beahm suggested that his Premium broadcasts could include creating maps or watching Rumble videos, so we’ll have to see what the future holds.

Dr Disrespect’s massive Rumble broadcast comes despite his Twitch ban controversy. Back in June, former Twitch employees claimed he was permanently banned on the purple platform for inappropriately messaging an underage individual.

Although Doc originally confessed to the allegations, he later accused Twitch staff of taking the DMs out of context and that the site had orchestrated his ban due to having a vendetta against him.